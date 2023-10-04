Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Other species on Monomoy included a common gallinule, an American coot, a pied-billed grebe, a glossy ibis, an American golden-plover, 2,000 black-bellied plovers, 110 red knots, 2 marbled godwits, and 3 Western sandpipers.

A likely Western wood-pewee was banded at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge, along with a hooded warbler.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 26) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A common murre was in Wellfleet Harbor for several days, and another passed First Encounter in Eastham. A brown booby was also at First Encounter.

Birds reported from Sandy Neck in Barnstable included 450 white-winged scoters, 14 white-rumped sandpipers, 600 semipalmated sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, 3 Northern harriers, 3 peregrine falcons, a white-eyed vireo, and 3,000 tree swallows.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Caspian terns, a purple sandpiper, a Baird’s sandpiper, 5 American golden-plovers, 80 white-rumped sandpipers, 3 red-necked phalaropes, 40 parasitic jaegers, 3 lesser black-backed gulls, 4 black-legged kittiwakes, 20 roseate terns, 1,350 common terns, 15 great shearwaters, 10 sooty shearwaters, and 96 Manx shearwaters.

Birds at Chapin Beach in Dennis included 2 Black skimmers, 2 American oystercatchers, 110 red knots, 50 Forster’s terns, 2 peregrine falcons, and 1,500 tree swallows. A black-headed gull was at nearby Corporation Beach.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, 2 yellow-bellied flycatchers, a gray-cheeked thrush, and a Connecticut warbler banded in Brewster, a hooded warbler in Orleans, a worm-eating warbler and a golden-winged warbler at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and a wood duck flying out over Stellwagen Bank.