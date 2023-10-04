Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Boston. Here’s how to celebrate it.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day is about more than a name change; it’s a refusal to allow the genocide of millions of Indigenous peoples to go unnoticed, and a demand for recognition of Indigenous humanity,” a statement on the UAINE website reads . Replacing Columbus Day is a way to correct false histories, the statement continues.

Boston’s third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day falls on Oct. 9 this year, and the long weekend includes both activism and celebration. On Saturday, the United American Indians of New England (UAINE), among other groups, will be marching downtown, starting from the Park Street T station, to call on the state Legislature to pass five Indigenous-centered bills, which include making Indigenous Peoples’ Day a statewide holiday.

Mahtowin Munro (Lakota) who co-leads UAINE, said the rally from noon to 3 p.m. will also “show solidarity with the Black-led movement to rename Faneuil Hall, named for a slaver, and demand that the city’s Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park on Atlantic Avenue be renamed.”

President Biden signed the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021 and nationally, Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day are both recognized. Nearly 200 cities and 10 states officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Here are a few events in and around Boston.

Third Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration in Newburyport

On Saturday at Waterfront Park, Newburyport celebrates the holiday with a day of Indigenous music, drumming, dance, storytelling, cultural presentations, workshops, artisans, and kids’ activities. Nicholas Paul, Pauochau Nohkunnawai Waupi Brown-Paul, and their family begin the day with a dance to drums and singing. Willow Greene (Missisquoi Abenaki) will present traditional Abenaki stories. Attendees can make wampum and corn husk dolls at a workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Waterfront Park. 36 Merrimac St., Newburyport. Rain date Oct. 8. Imaginestudios.org

Artifacts on view in the MFA's Native North American Art Gallery. Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts

Fenway Alliance’s Opening Our Doors festival celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Museum of Fine Art

On Monday, visitors with a Massachusetts ZIP code gain free admission to the museum. The MFA will offer free 60-minute guided tours starting at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. departing from the Sharf Visitor Center. Hawk Henries, a flute musician, composer, artist, and member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuc will perform at 11:30 and Alexandra Moleski (Penobscot), Shandiin Brown (Diné), and Marina Tyquiengco (CHamoru) tell their stories at a “Community Perspective” series beginning at 12:30 p.m. The film “Hot Water Over Raised Fists: A Closer Look at Belonging” plays in the Riley Seminar Room at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave, Boston. mfa.org

Fenway Alliance’s Opening Our Doors festival celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum also offers free admission on the Monday, and begins their programming with a Land Acknowledgement from Elizabeth Solomon of the Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag. Sculpt a pendant using air-dry clay, molds, and other materials in the education studio from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jannette Vanderhoop (Aquinnah Wampanoag) reads from her children’s book “Cranberry Day: A Wampanoag Harvest Celebration” at noon and 2 p.m. In Calderwood Hall, watch a dance performance by choreographer Mar Parrilla (Taíno Afroborikua) at 3 p.m., followed by a discussion with BIPOC activists and community leaders about intersectional Indigenous identities. Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry, with advance ticket reservations. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston. gardnermuseum.org

Aztec dancers from Cetiliztli Nauhcampa gather before their ceremonial performance at the Indigenous Peoples' Day ceremonial celebration in Newton in 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Albemarle Park as Newton recognized its first-ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Third annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration in Newton

Some 800 people attended Newton’s 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration. This year, organizers are expecting an even larger crowd. Indigenous artists, musicians, and dancers will be among the presenters Meet local Indigenous vendors and nonprofits, experience cultural dances and presentations, and try food from 10 vendors. Oct. 9. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Albemarle Field. 250 Albemarle Road, Newton. ipdnewton.org

Bedford Area Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

The Mashpee Wampanoag Red Hawk Singers and Dancers perform songs and dances with drums starting at 1 p.m. Local artisans Claudia Fox Tree of Arawak Design and Xochi Kountz of Crafts for Justice will have their work on display. In case of rain, the celebration will be held nearby at East Café. Oct. 8. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Middlesex Community College Quad. 591 Springs Road, Bedford. lexingtonma.gov

Berklee College of Music Indigenous Peoples’ Day Event

On Oct. 12, the college hosts three speakers, beginning with Mwalim “DaPhunkee Professor” (Mashpee Wampanoag), a keyboardist and songwriter of the Grammy-nominated band the GroovaLottos. Student musicians will perform, and David Grann, author of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will speak, followed by a Q&A and Zoom with Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. Grann’s narrative nonfiction book tells the story of the FBI investigation into the 1920s murder of Osage tribe members after oil is discovered on their land. Martin Scorsese’s movie adaptation of the book starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro hits theaters on Oct. 20. Oct. 12. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. David Friend Recital Hall (DFRH). 921 Boylston St., Boston. college.berklee.edu

