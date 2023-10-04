School Committee member pushes for changes to exam school admissions

The current system was approved by the School Committee two years ago in an effort to make Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science better reflect the district’s student body as a whole. Last year was the policy’s first year in full effect, as there was no admissions test for the first year. District data shows the policy has brought low-income students and Black and Latino students into the schools.

Superintendent Mary Skipper and committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson made clear at Wednesday’s meeting that no further changes would be made in this school year. Members had a spirited discussion over a push by member Brandon Cardet-Hernandez to award bonus points to low-income students students individually rather than awarding points to students who attend high-poverty schools.

A member of the Boston School Committee pushed Wednesday for further changes to improve lower-income students’ chances in exam school admissions, just one year into the district’s overhauled admissions process for the prestigious schools.

The policy called for a review in five years. But much of the board has turned over in just two years, with Cardet-Hernandez among the new arrivals.

Advertisement

The committee opted to award points based on school, rather than individual family conditions, because of concerns that attempting to collect that data would be difficult or push families away from applying.

“We have a lot of experience and knowledge of large programs that show that creating more barriers at application works against those aims” of targeting those most in need, said Apryl Clarke, the district’s executive director of data and accountability.

The bonus points are added to a student’s composite score based on their grades and test scores. The district awarded 10 bonus points to applicants who attended high-poverty schools, regardless of their own family income, and 15 points to applicants who live in certain public housing, who are homeless, or who are in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Advertisement

Applicants are also divided into eight tiers based on the socioeconomic factors of their neighborhoods, such as percent of persons living in poverty and educational attainment levels. Students compete for admission against residents of the same tier.

Cardet-Hernandez noted data from the district showing that in admissions for the current school year, students in tier seven, the second-most-affluent tier, could not gain access to Boston Latin School without bonus points, as the minimum composite score was 100.2. Seven district schools do not count as high-poverty for bonus point purposes.

“So if you’re a poor student who goes to one of those 7 schools, you could not get in,” Cardet-Hernandez said. “It’s a bad policy. And we know it, the data is in front of us.”

Skipper said the data on the first year of the full system “raised concerns” but said she was not recommending any changes for the current year.

“We need more data to understand if something is an anomaly or trend that needs to be addressed,” Skipper said. “Once we have this information, we will determine any needed next steps.”

Cardet-Hernandez said he didn’t need any data, because he opposed a policy where some low-income students don’t get bonus points but some high-income students do, just because of where they go to school. He emphasized that the bonus points are not based on an evaluation of school quality.

Advertisement

“The only thing we’re saying is you get extra points for being around poor folks that is bonkers that is bonkers,” Cardet-Hernandez said. “That’s just not my values.”

Cardet-Hernandez proposed that for at least the current year, the district allows students to self-report their family income levels to earn bonus points.

Other members of the committee said they were also concerned about the bonus points, but had mixed views on Cardet-Hernandez’s proposal. Member Stephen Alkins appeared open to allowing families to provide the district more data, while member Quoc Tran, who voted for the policy, said he heard Cardet-Hernandez’s concerns but would oppose requiring self-reporting income.

Vice-chairman Michael O’Neill said he was “nervous about tinkering on the edges” while the district is facing a lawsuit over an interim admission policy used during the depths of the pandemic.

Robinson said there are other concerns that should also be considered, but not for this school year’s application process.

“We can’t make a change for this school year, but we can certainly do the work that informs us early on so that we have that decision for next year,” she said.

Cardet-Hernandez was not convinced.

“My fear, my suspicion is, that will not happen,” he said. “We’ll just wait for a recommendation from someone to tell us what to do, and we’ll vote yes.”

The committee also heard a number of public comments from parents who shared Cardet-Hernadez’s concerns about the bonus points, including several whose children had not gotten into the schools they wanted.

Advertisement

Matt Sly, a parent who had requested from the district the data Cardet-Hernandez referenced on minimum scores by tier, argued that bonus points should be based on the average score gap between students with and without them, rather than the set value of 10.

Kathleen Chardovyone, another parent, said the district should also change how it allocates seats by tier. Each tier has roughly the same numbers of students in Grades 5 to 8 and available seats. The two most affluent tiers have more seventh-grade applicants, increasing the competition within those tiers.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.