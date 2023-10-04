Haverhill man sought by police in two states after carjacking spree in Salem, N.H.

Salem police said in a statement that moments later they started receiving 911 calls from people reporting they were being accosted by a man and a woman in a white car. The man was armed with what the callers said looked like an AR-15, the civilian version of the military M-16 rifle.

Nathan Saben, 35,allegedly was in a white Kia vehicle that Haverhill police were pursuing on Route 97 westbound around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, a chase they broke off as the vehicle crossed the state line into Salem, N.H. officials said.

A Haverhill man who is possibly armed with an assault rifle is being sought by police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for allegedly committing a series of carjacking attempts, officials said.

“There were two attempted carjackings on Main Street (Route 97) where a rifle was displayed, however, in both cases the victims managed to escape with their vehicles,’' Salem police wrote in a statement.

A third carjacking attempt was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive in Salem, N.H.

“In this case, a young woman driving a Toyota Camry on Geremonty Drive was blocked in by a white Kia at the intersection of Main Street. This time the female was forced out of her car at gunpoint and her car was stolen. The female was not injured,” Salem police said.

The white Kia, with a license plate that matched the vehicle Haverhill police were pursuing, was abandoned in the Main Street intersection, Salem police said.

The stolen car was described by police as a black 2009 Toyota Camry with New Hampshire license plate of 2260113. The car has a Central Catholic High School and WPI sticker on the rear windshield.

Saben, whose last known address was in Haverhill, was identified as the male suspect armed with a firearm. He has a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck and both forearms, police said.

“Police in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts are actively searching for the stolen vehicle and Saben,” police said. “Nathan Saben should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming into contact with the stolen vehicle or Saben is asked to not approach but to contact 911.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.