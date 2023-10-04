I-495 in Chelmsford northbound to remain closed into the afternoon for investigation and clean-up following crash

Interstate 495 in Chelmsford northbound will remain closed Wednesday while clean-up crews respond to the scene of a major crash that required the use of a medical helicopter to transport an injured person to a hospital, State Police said Wednesday.
The closure is expected to last into early afternoon, State Police wrote on social media around 11:33 a.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred near the rest area on I-495 in Chelmsford, State Police said.
The left hand travel lane on the southbound side is also closed to “facilitate ongoing crash reconstruction.”
Traffic is backed up to Exit 91, the Woburn Street interchange in Lowell.
Advertisement
UPDATE-495 north remains closed @ Chelmsford rest area. Estimated time to re-open is 2 hrs. Traffic backed up to Exit 79/Rt2A Littleton. We have closed southbound left lane to facilitate ongoing crash reconstruction, resulting in backup to Exit 91/Woburn St. in Lowell. #MATraffic https://t.co/axbDryAAOv— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023
“We are working a serious injury crash on Rt 495 NB Chelmsford involving a southbound vehicle that crossed into northbound lanes and struck another vehicle,’' State Police posted on social media around 11:09 a.m. Wednesday. “One victim transported by medical helicopter. 495 NB is completely shut down at the rest area.”
We are working a serious injury crash on Rt 495 NB Chelmsford involving a southbound vehicle that crossed into northbound lanes and struck another vehicle. One victim transported by medical helicopter. 495 NB is completely shut down at the rest area. Update to follow. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/ffAh4KXWhb— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023
MassDOT said the left hand travel lane on I-495 is closed on the southbound side of the interstate prior to Exit 87 near the rest stop.
All lanes northbound are closed near Exit 83, MassDOT said around 10:56 a.m. Wednesday.
Update: The left lane is closed on I-495 SB prior to Exit 87 by the Rest Area. NB remains closed at Exit 83. https://t.co/fu9LSVAAGl— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 4, 2023
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.