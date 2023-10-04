I-495 in Chelmsford northbound to remain closed into the afternoon for investigation and clean-up following crash

Interstate 495 in Chelmsford northbound will remain closed Wednesday while clean-up crews respond to the scene of a major crash that required the use of a medical helicopter to transport an injured person to a hospital, State Police said Wednesday.

The closure is expected to last into early afternoon, State Police wrote on social media around 11:33 a.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred near the rest area on I-495 in Chelmsford, State Police said.

The left hand travel lane on the southbound side is also closed to “facilitate ongoing crash reconstruction.”