Congressman Magaziner was part of history yesterday

The effort to remove McCarthy was led by a small contingent of far-right Republicans, but it was the Democrats who made it possible. In the end, eight Republicans and 208 Democrats supported the motion to vacate that was made by Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican.

The freshman congressman from Rhode Island was among 216 members of the House who voted to remove Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy from the speakership on Tuesday, marking the first time in US history that a speaker has been ousted from that post in a floor vote.

Say this for US Representative Seth Magaziner: He certainly has been part of history during his first year in Congress.

Magaziner will play less of a role in choosing the next speaker as GOP members scramble to find their new leader, but he is now the only member in the history of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation to have voted in favor of removing a speaker.

The only other time a motion to vacate has come up for a vote was 1910, and William P. Sheffield Jr., a Republican from Rhode Island’s First District, voted against removing the GOP’s Joe Cannon as speaker. Cannon was under fire in part because of how he doled out committee assignments, but he survived the vote, 192-155.

Interestingly, Magaziner and Sheffield are the only two Rhode Islanders who have ever cast a vote on a motion to vacate – and both were freshmen in the House.

The state’s other representative that year, Adin B. Capron, a Republican from the Second District, was one of 33 members of the House listed as not voting on the motion to vacate. This year, Rhode Island’s First District seat is vacant because of the resignation earlier this year by David Cicilline to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

So whatever happened to Sheffield and Capron?

Sheffield lost reelection in 1910 to Democrat George F. O’Shaunessy, and Capron didn’t seek reelection the same year. He was succeeded by George H. Utter, a former governor who died in office in 1912.

One more fun fact: In 1911 and 1912, three out of four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation were named George: O’Shaunessy and Utter in the House, and George P. Wetmore in the Senate. (The other senator was Henry F. Lippitt.)

If you’re wondering what happens in the House now, Brown University graduate and friend of Rhode Map Kayla Guo, who is now a fellow at The New York Times, has an excellent breakdown here.

