Diver’s body found at Rockport beach

The diver, a man, was not immediately identified.

The body of a diver was found Wednesday at Front Beach in Rockport and the search was on for a second diver, according to a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard in Boston.

After finding the man, Rockport police discovered that two individuals had been diving in the area earlier in the morning. A search began for the second diver, a 70-year-old man reported to be in full diving gear, according to Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard in Boston.

The Rockport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod and Research Vessel Ocean Reporter participated in the search.

No further information was released.

