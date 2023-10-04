In historic pick, Boston University names Dr. Melissa Gilliam to be next president

“In many ways, we are being asked to define our purpose and our views,” Gilliam said in an interview. “They’re really good questions. It prevents us from resting on our laurels. We have to really be honest with ourselves about the concerns that people have, listen deeply, and then figure out how we’re going to address them.”

Gilliam, who will begin the role on July 1, worked as a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist in Chicago before becoming a higher education administrator. Currently executive vice president and provost at OSU , she said she sees opportunity as public confidence in higher education wavers.

Dr. Melissa Gilliam, a top official at The Ohio State University and a physician, will become Boston University’s next president, a historic appointment that gives the city’s largest university its first woman and first Black leader.

The university announced Gilliam’s appointment Wednesday after her confirmation by the board of trustees.

Even as BU has significantly grown its endowment in recent years, Gilliam will face a litany of challenges. They include creating a stronger sense of community across the vast and disparate institution, and ensuring that student populations of underrepresented minorities do not shrink following the Supreme Court’s June decision to end the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

While the decision is “concerning,” Gilliam said that there are “many other levers that we have to continue to have a commitment to diversity.”

Reaching out to prospective students long before the admissions process begins will be key to admitting diverse student populations, Gilliam said. That means strengthening relationships with a broader group of high schools, and improving the BU experience for underrepresented students once they arrive, she said.

“If we create an environment where students feel included and aware that this is a place where they’re going to get a tremendous education, but also really feel like it’s home, then you start to create a virtuous cycle.” Gilliam said. “Then students [start] informing others, and they’re going to want to apply and come here.”

Gilliam, 58, succeeds Robert Brown, who served as BU’s president from 2005 until stepping down over the summer. Kenneth Freeman, BU interim president since Brown’s departure, will remain in the role until Gilliam begins in July and will help her transition into the role during the spring, the university said.

The search process for Brown’s successor lasted more than a year and yielded close to 400 potential candidates, BU said.

Affordability is also top of mind for Gilliam. She said that bolstering efforts to improve retention and graduation rates will also be important so fewer students leave strapped with debt, without a degree.

“There are a number of lessons that I’ve learned in the public system [of higher education] that I think can be brought here,” she said.

Several students said in interviews that they hope the next president can build a stronger community across the large, urban university, which enrolls about 37,500 students, more than 10,000 of whom are foreign, across about 300 academic programs.

Gauri Nema, a fourth-year student from New Jersey, said in an interview that she hopes BU’s next leader is “more transparent,” and “aware of what the student body needs and wants.”

“I would appreciate someone more culturally attuned to the student body and where they come from,” Nema said.

Eben Lowenstein, a third-year architecture student from Cambridge, said that he would like to see the next president become more visible in the community.

“In general, someone who is fair and accessible,” Lowenstein said.

Gilliam said that one of the “many things she loves about Ohio State is that it has a tremendous sense of culture and loyalty,” and it’s important to build community by working closely with students. A stronger community culture also contributes to a more engaged alumni and donor base, Gilliam added.

“Once you get there, you feel like you’re a Buckeye for life,” Gilliam said. “And I love the fact that BU is big.”

Gilliam, who has authored or coauthored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, currently serves on the board of Argonne National Laboratories, a research lab supported by the Department of Energy and affiliated with the University of Chicago, where Gilliam was vice provost.

She said she has long enjoyed working with young people, and said that she views herself as “a tremendous advocate for both students and staff.”

“In academics, the faculty and students are always so important but staff are really the backbone of any institution and really provide all of the institutional memory,” Gilliam said.

BU has been in the spotlight recently following staff cuts in its Center for Antiracist Research, led by celebrity scholar Ibram X. Kendi. Gilliam declined to comment on the specifics but said that she would lean into her “foundational values” of freedom of inquiry and freedom of expression, and carefully listen, when faculty or student concerns arise in the future.

“I’m particularly interested in the voices that are less often heard,” Gilliam said. “We’re gonna make mistakes, and we’re going to have challenges.”

Student body president Dhruv Kapadia said that recent union activity on campus is also top of mind for students.

“Ensuring that student workers are respected, properly compensated and have reasonable working conditions is really a key issue,” Kapadia said.

The daughter of a Washington Post journalist and an artist, Gilliam said she is looking forward to returning to New England, where she studied English literature as an undergraduate at Yale University and later received her medical training at Harvard Medical School. During medical school, Gilliam collaborated with BU School of Public Health researchers in Ecuador on a summer project aimed at understanding the health of elderly people. She said she is also looking forward to collaborating with other schools in the area.

Gilliam, who grew up in Washington, D.C., also earned a Master of Arts degree from Oxford University, and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Illinois School of Public Health, Chicago.

She pursued an academic medical career that involved seeing patients and conducting research. As a resident in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, she started to research why so many teenagers became pregnant again within just one year of delivery. Eventually, Gilliam led family planning and contraceptive research at the University of Chicago.

In 2012, she founded an interdisciplinary research center using games, narrative, and design to promote the health and well-being of young people in Chicago.

Gilliam said that her clinical experience there, combined with academic positions as a teacher and researcher, have prepared her to lead a major university. She learned through those experiences that “you have to care not only about the person’s work productivity, but you have to care about their well being.”

“This is the role that I’ve been training my entire career to do,” Gilliam said. “I just didn’t know it.”

