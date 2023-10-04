Foxborough High School to phase out Native American logo

“Is this the time we say, ‘Foxborough doesn’t look the same way it did 40 years ago. Our schools don’t look the same way they looked 40 years ago?’ Our thinking, our understanding, our goals for our students, have all evolved over 40 years, as they should,” school board member Rob Canfield said at the meeting .

The school will continue to use its “Warriors” nickname but will stop using the current logo, which shows a Native American man in profile, on new items.

Foxborough High School will begin to phase out its Native American logo after a divided school committee approved the move Tuesday following a lengthy debate.

Three of five present members voted for the proposal, with one member abstaining. The committee didn’t approve a timeline for removing the logo.

In 2020, the NFL’s Washington Redskins and MLB’s Cleveland Indians dropped their nicknames after years of protest, and many high schools and college have abandoned Native American mascots and logos as insensitive.

As of October 2021, less than two dozen high schools in Massachusetts used such imagery, according to the New England Anti-Mascot Coalition.

Replacing the logo on school items would cost less than $2,000, Canfield said at the meeting. It would cost less than $1,000 to put a new image on the gymnasium floor and less than $500 to replace stickers on scoreboards and signage on the sports fields, he said.

The girls’ junior varsity tennis team uniforms, football helmet stickers, and wrestling mats will be replaced based on their “useful replacement schedule,” Canfield said.

The school will not accept donations of equipment with the Native American imagery, said committee member Richard Pearson.

The committee will put together a plan to choose a new logo, but for now just the name “Foxborough” or the letter “F” will be used, Pearson said.

“I know everybody’s disappointed by how this [is going], we’re just considering options,” committee member Michelle Thackston said after the vote, as the crowd expressed its opposition.

“No it’s not,” a voice from the crowd shouted. Someone else shouted, “Terrible!” as the committee moved on with the agenda.

School officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.