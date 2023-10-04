scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Garbage truck rolls over on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton, dumping mounds of trash on side of highway

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated October 4, 2023, 53 minutes ago

A garbage truck rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton on Wednesday, dumping mounds of trash on the side of the highway and closing the road for at least four hours, officials said.

The crash happened on the ramp onto Route 495, according to State Police. The driver sustained a minor injury.

Emergency vehicles from the Hopkinton Fire Department were at the crash around 9:15 a.m., officials posted on X.

The ramp will be closed until cleanup is completed. Drivers should expect delays, state transportation officials said.


Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Boston Globe Today