Garbage truck rolls over on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton, dumping mounds of trash on side of highway

A garbage truck rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton on Wednesday, dumping mounds of trash on the side of the highway and closing the road for at least four hours, officials said.
The crash happened on the ramp onto Route 495, according to State Police. The driver sustained a minor injury.
UPDATE-Rt 495 off-ramp remains closed, trash cleanup is underway. Tow company estimates four hours for recovery. Update to follow. #MATraffic https://t.co/t1piaCN46f— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023
Emergency vehicles from the Hopkinton Fire Department were at the crash around 9:15 a.m., officials posted on X.
A-1, Ladder 1, & Rescue 1 are working a tractor trailer rollover from the Mass Pike East bound onto Route 495. Ramp is shutdown pic.twitter.com/ZQmbYuWUgy— Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) October 4, 2023
The ramp will be closed until cleanup is completed. Drivers should expect delays, state transportation officials said.
Crash in #Hopkinton #Westborough on I-90 EB off ramp to I-495 NB/SB. The off ramp is currently closed. Expect delays.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 4, 2023
