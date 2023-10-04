Healey makes first judicial nominations as governor, tapping commercial litigator and defense attorney

In a statement, Healey said the attorneys are committed to “upholding justice, equity and the rule of law.”

Adam L. Sisitsky, a Framingham resident and securities attorney at Mintz, and Tracy E. Duncan, a Springfield-based defense attorney, marked Healey’s first judicial nominations since she took office in January. Both need approval from the Governor’s Council before joining the Superior Court, where judges oversee first-degree murder cases, other serious criminal matters, and complex civil litigation.

Governor Maura Healey, a former civil rights lawyer and Massachusetts attorney general, began sketching her vision for the state’s judicial bench Wednesday, tapping a commercial litigator and defense attorney for two openings on the Superior Court.

“I’m proud to nominate two experienced attorneys to the Superior Court,” the Democrat said.

Sisitsky, who currently helps lead Mintz’s securities litigation practice, represents corporations, accountants, and others who are either being investigated or facing enforcement proceedings from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the firm. He has previously led the Joint Bar Committee on Judicial Appointments, which reviews applicants for judicial appointments.

Sisitsky has been a regular political donor to Healey, contributing $8,000 to her over the last 10 years, according to state records. He also is the son of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, whom Healey recently named to the MBTA’s board of directors.

Duncan has led her own practice for more than 30 years, according to Healey’s office, and often represents clients in Hampden County Superior Court and US District Court. Duncan would be just the second person of color to serve on a Superior Court bench in Western Massachusetts in state history, according to Healey’s office.

Healey is expected to have several opportunities to shape the state’s 425-judge bench. At least 19 judges are facing mandatory retirement this year, including eight in the Superior Court.

Massachusetts lawmakers also passed the largest one-time expansion of a state judicial bench since at least the year 2000, including language in the state budget Healey signed to fortify a Probate and Family Court system with eight additional judges.

Healey will have a Supreme Judicial Court spot to fill, too. Justice Elspeth B. Cypher said she will retire early from the state’s highest court in January to pursue a new chapter in academia. Cypher, the oldest of the SJC’s seven current justices, isn’t slated to hit the mandatory retirement age of 70 until February 2029 — which would have been two years after Healey’s current term will end.

Healey’s predecessor, Charlie Baker, appointed nearly 60 percent of the state’s justices over his two terms in office, installing judges who will oversee murder trials, reshape constitutional law, and unknot thorny civil litigation for years, if not decades, to come.

He also named the entire seven-member Supreme Judicial Court, a first for a modern Massachusetts governor, and with three justices of color, built the most diverse high court in its 330-year history.

