‘Multiple’ people shot in Holyoke, police say

Holyoke police are investigating after “multiple” people were shot early Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Just before 1 p.m., 911 operators received multiple calls for help near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets and police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation, according to a statement from Holyoke police.

“We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said. “Please avoid this area, we will provide another update this afternoon.”