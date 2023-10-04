‘It is going to be more challenging this year.’ CDC director addresses vaccine hiccups on visit to Boston

Frederica Williams, CEO and President of Whittier Street Health Center, said that the center received 350 doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccine and is prepared to distribute as many shots this year as in the past.

She spoke during a visit Wednesday to the Whittier Street Health Centerin Roxbury, where she received her flu shot and kicked off the center’s fall vaccination campaign.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the country is moving beyond initial distribution problems with updated COVID-19 vaccines and urged people to make appointments at local health clinics or pharmacies to get flu, COVID, and RSV shots.

Cohen was joined by Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health, who received flu and COVID shots during a tour of the health center.

At a press conference following their tour, Cohen, Goldstein, and Williams urged the public to get their flu and COVID vaccines this fall.

“We are so lucky to live in this time in history where we have the tools to help ourselves,” Cohen said. “We just have to use them.”

Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Massachusetts Commissioner of Public Health, got the flu and COVID vaccines from Dr. Stephen Wright, medical director at the Whittier Street Health Center. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Cohen, Goldstein, and Williams said that everyone 6 months and older should receive the flu vaccine and the COVID booster and that people over 60, babies, and pregnant women should receive shots to protect them from RSV.

Some experts have questioned the CDC’s blanket recommendation that everyone receive COVID shots this fall. The United Kingdom, for example, recommended the shots only for those 65 and older and for others at high risk of severe disease.

“When we looked at the data across populations, remember, unfortunately in the United States we are a sicker population, 70 percent of adults have at least one risk factor that puts them at higher risk and we also are seeing kids are getting really sick from COVID and are in the intensive care unit,” Cohen said. “That led us to say, ‘You know what, there are incredibly safe vaccines, we want to make sure that we are not dying from this virus.’”

Unlike in years past when the government was in charge of distributing COVID vaccines, this year, the private sector is distributing them to locations where people can be vaccinated. First, they started with private pharmacies, many of which are not accessible to underinsured or uninsured communities.

Now, Goldstein said that the COVID vaccine is getting into health centers and providers’ offices so that under-resourced communities can have access to them for free.

“From the department’s perspective we’re really committed to underserved communities and making sure vaccine is available and that’s where we use the federal Bridge Access Program to get vaccines into places where a lot of uninsured and underinsured people are going.”

Cohen said that the reason why she visited the Whittier Street Health Center is to “highlight the different access points that folks have.”

“I want to be upfront and say that it is going to be more challenging this year as the federal government is not in charge of the purchase and distribution,” Cohen said. “This means that there is not going to be the same intensity of access points that we’ve had in the past, so folks do need to take advantage of places like Whittier Street Health Center.”

Cohen recognized the difficulty many people have faced trying to get COVID vaccines.

“This is the first time that we’re billing insurances, so of course there are going to be a couple of technology hiccups in the private sector that we worked really hard with our partners to make sure we ironed out,” Cohen said. “I think now we’re kind of getting past that, so we want folks to make an appointment and get vaccinated.”

Williams said that it is important for people to be educated on vaccines, which is why Whittier Street Health Center has been advertising vaccines through text messages to their patients and posting information on social media to “keep momentum going.”

“We have to continue to educate patients because I think we are beginning to see that the [transmission] rates are increasing because people want to go back to their normal lives,” Williams said. “But to go back to your normal lives and stay healthy, you need to get the vaccination.”





Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.