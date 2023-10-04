Waltham murder suspect arrested in Florida

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Waltham in May was placed under arrest in Florida last month after allegedly making multiple attempts to evade police, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Josh Pierre, 21, of Waltham was located in Miramar, Florida, where he was arrested on Sept. 22 for the murder of Shelson Jules, prosecutors said in a statement.

The alleged murder occurred May 22 on Lyman Street in the area of Faneuil Road , where Pierre allegedly fired multiple shots fatally striking the victim twice in the back before fleeing the scene, according to officials.