A longtime Boston fixture, Jacob Wirth restaurant is on the way back

After closing more than five years ago, the German restaurant is planning to reopen in its former spot in the Theater District by St. Patrick’s Day. The restaurant opened in 1868 and was a staple for beer and German food for almost 150 years.

Missing beers and piano singalongs at Jacob Wirth? Raise a glass because one of Boston’s most historic restaurants is on its way back.

The building, built in 1844 and declared a historic landmark in 1975, has sat idle since a fire broke out in an upstairs apartment in 2018.

The building is being renovated under new ownership, but the restaurant will retain the Jacob Wirth aura and style, said Jacob Simmons, vice president of project management with City Realty Group, one of the new owners.

“It’s going to present as a nice new restaurant, but it’s always going to present very clearly as Jacob Wirth,” Simmons said. “There is going to be enough of what was there before that it’d be really hard to call it anything other than Jacob Wirth.”

While the menu isn’t finalized, the restaurant will embrace its roots as a beer hall, with the piano singalongs returning.

The owners had hoped to reopen this year, but the building’s landmark status has slowed the project, Simmons said. They are now aiming for St. Patrick’s Day.

“If the building wasn’t landmarked, it certainly would move quicker,” he said. “But at the same time, that’s part of why it’s coming back as Jacob Wirth.”

The building is now in the rough construction phase and exterior repairs, including the masonry and windows, should begin in a month or two, Simmons said. An accessible entryway is also being added.

Amid the new construction, the old woodwork is returning, along with the previous fixtures, hanging fans, and lights, Simmons said.

“With an older building like this, every time you open up a wall or the floorboard, you find something and simultaneously go, ‘oh crap, that’s gonna take a lot of time to figure out,’ and ‘oh, that’s really cool,’” Simmons said.

The beer hall’s namesake came to Boston in the 1830s from a wine-growing area in Germany. He worked at a bakery for 10 years before acquiring the building on Stuart Street.

Wirth became one of the largest wine importers in the country, mostly with family vineyards in Germany, the Globe wrote in an obituary. Wirth died in 1892.

A decade later, his son, Jacob Wirth Jr., who was born in 1880, dropped out of Harvard to run the restaurant.

It changed remarkably little over the decades, and the group of investors, including City Realty Group Julius Sokol, and Royale Entertainment Group, decided to reopen it because it made sense from a business and city perspective, Simmons said.

“Maybe we’re wrong, but we think that there’s an opportunity to just bring it back,” Simmons said. “We know there’s no immediate red flag or anything that says ‘hey, this is not a viable business to bring back downtown.’”

Throughout the process, people have shared their fond memories of Jacob Wirth and Simmons said the new owners are committed to “doing this right” so a new generation of memories can be made.

“I just want people to know that we understand the responsibility of bringing this back,” Simmons said. “We don’t take it lightly.”

