Four Mass. residents were awarded MacArthur ‘genius’ grants

“They may use their fellowship to advance their expertise, engage in bold new work, or, if they wish, to change fields or alter the direction of their careers,” the Chicago-based foundation said.

Two other fellows have ties to Massachusetts through their educational backgrounds.

A cellular and molecular biologist, an environmental ecologist, a computer scientist, and an interdisciplinary scholar are among four Massachusetts residents who on Wednesday received 2023 “genius” grants from the MacArthur Foundation , which awards fellowships to individuals pursuing a range of intellectual and creative interests.

Each of the fellows is awarded $800,000 in “no strings-attached” funding over five years for their intellectual pursuits.

Here are the fellows with local ties:

Jason D. Buenrostro, 35, Cambridge

Buenrostro is an associate professor in Harvard’s Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology and has been an institute member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard since 2018. Located in Cambridge, he was also a junior fellow in the Harvard Society of Fellows.

María Magdalena Campos-Pons, 64, Nashville

Campos-Pons is a multidisciplinary artist who attended the MFA program at the Massachusetts College of Art in 1988. She also had a Bunting Fellowship in visual arts at Harvard from 1993 to 1994, and her work has been presented at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, and the List Visual Arts Center at MIT.

Lucy Hutyra, 47, Boston

Hutyra is a professor in Boston University’s Department of Earth and Environment and has been a member of BU’s faculty since 2009. Hutyra received a PhD from Harvard University in 2007, and has been an associate of the Arnold Arboretum since 2015 and the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Harvard since 2016. She is investigating impacts of urbanization on environmental carbon cycle dynamics.

Lester Mackey, 38, Cambridge

Mackey is a computer scientist and statistician, a statistical machine learning researcher at Microsoft Research New England, and an adjunct professor at Stanford University whose research aims to advance “solutions to data science problems with practical applications,” according to his biography.

Linsey Marr, 48, Blacksburg, Va.

Marr is an environmental engineer and professor at Virginia Tech examining “indoor and outdoor air quality and airborne pathogens that affect human health,” according to her biography. She graduated from Harvard in 1996 before moving to the University of California, Berkeley for her graduate studies. Marr worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology between 2002 and 2003.

Imani Perry, 51, Cambridge

Perry is an interdisciplinary scholar and writer and a professor in studies of women, gender, and sexuality and in African and African American Studies at Harvard. Perry has written eight books, according to her university biography, including the award-winning “Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry,” published in 2018. Her work aims to give “fresh context to African American social conditions and experiences along dimensions of race, gender, and politics,” according to the MacArthur announcement.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.