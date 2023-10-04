Healey signs $1 billion tax package into law. Here’s what it means for your wallet.

The bill, regarded as the most significant piece of legislation that has come across the governor’s desk since she took office, will beef up tax credits for caregivers, renters, and seniors, and appease the business community as well.

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday signed a $1 billion tax package into law, putting ink to her campaign promise to boost Massachusetts’ affordability and competitiveness.

It’s been more than two decades since the last significant tax cut, when voters — not legislators — approved a measure to slice the state’s income tax to 5 percent. But even that was slowed by Beacon Hill, after lawmakers created a years-long process to more gradually phase in the decline, meaning it ultimately took 20 years to fulfill voters’ wishes.

Here’s what the new tax package could mean for your wallet:

For caretakers

Parents of children or caretakers for disabled adults or seniors will see a sizable boost in the tax credit they can claim next spring. The bill increases the credit from $180 to $310 per dependent claimed on an individual’s 2023 taxes, and then to $440 for 2024. The law also lifts the cap on how many dependents a caretaker can claim. That means a family with four children could eventually claim $1,760. Before these changes, that same family only would have been able to claim $360.

For low-income earners

The new policy will boost the amount low-income earners will receive as part of the earned income tax credit from 30 percent of the federal credit to 40 percent. For example, a single parent of two making less than $50,000 a year would receive $2,465 in credit, an increase from the current rate of $1,849. A married couple with three children who make collectively less than $60,000 a year would receive $2,774 instead of $2,081.

For renters

Previously, renters were allowed to deduct half of their rent paid from their taxes each year, up to $3,000. This bill increases that cap to $4,000.

For seniors

Individual seniors who make less than $80,000 or couples that make less than $96,000 and spend a certain amount on property taxes or rent could see a $2,400 tax credit, which is double the current refundable senior circuit breaker tax credit of $1,200.

For commuters

Commuters who use public trains and buses, ferries, regional transit passes, and claim bike commuter expenses, will be eligible to deduct up to $750 from their taxes. Before, only commuters who paid tolls or purchased passes from the MBTA were eligible for the deduction

For homeowners with septic systems or lead paint

The law will take the edge off the price tag for homeowners facing the high costs of replacing or repairing aging septic tanks. The maximum tax credit triples from $6,000 to $18,000 and increases the amount a household can claim to $4,000 per year.

For families with older homes containing lead paint, the law also doubles the tax credit to $3,000 for full abatement — that is the process of reducing lead paint hazards in the home — and $1,000 for partial abatement.

For heirs

The law raises the threshold at which an estate is hit by the state’s tax from $1 million — currently the lowest in the country — to $2 million. The state will also now offer a uniform tax credit of nearly $100,000, effectively eliminating what officials called a “cliff effect,” wherein an entire estate gets taxed what it hits the threshold, not just the amount over it.

For investors

Day traders who made short-term capital gains — profits on investments held up to a year — will only pay a 8½ percent tax rate, a cut from 12 percent.

For dairy farmers

The new law increases the cap on what dairy farmers can deduct from their taxes from $6 million to $8 million, which could take the edge off profit margins during downturns in milk prices.

For cideries

Hard ciders can be boozier at a lower tax rate. Ciders at 8.5 percent alcohol will still be taxed at three cents per gallon, offering what officials cast as significant relief to cider makers. Currently, hard ciders over 6 percent alcohol get taxed $1.10 per gallon.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.