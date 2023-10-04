Meet the artists behind Roger Williams Park Zoo’s massive jack-o-lantern display

“It’s not just cutting out eyes and a nose and putting it out on your front yard,” said Vicki Scharfberg, director of marketing and public relations at Roger Williams Park Zoo. “It requires a very specific skillset.”

Starting at dusk every evening through Halloween, guests can stroll along a pumpkin-trimmed path and take in the detailed artistry carved into the gourd canvases, like paintings in an art gallery. Music, lights, and props will accompany the experience, and this year’s theme, “Pumpkins Around the World,” will give people a lot to explore.

PROVIDENCE — A glowing display of 5,000 intricately-carved pumpkins is once again lighting up Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence this month, during the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular .

And there’s only one person with the creative abilities to meet those requirements: John Reckner, a retired postal worker from Oxford, Mass., whose friends have fittingly dubbed him the “Pumpkin King.”

Reckner was inspired to start the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular after a trip to northern Vermont with his family in 1987. It was there that he saw a display of about 500 jack-o-lanterns glowing in the mountains.

Later, when he returned home, he was taking a walk in the woods with his dogs one night when “the light bulb went off.”

“I was thinking of real ornate, intricate pumpkin art, displayed in an attractive landscape with background lighting and background music,” said Reckner, 77. “So those three elements kind of come into play. And when the lights go out, it’s like a different world.”

Reckner never envisioned he’d still be doing it decades later.

“But every year the crowds just keep getting bigger,” he said.

His business, Passion for Pumpkins, operates the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular not only in Providence, but also at zoos in Kentucky and Minnesota. Reckner said that there is demand to do more shows, but he doesn’t have the staff to pull it off.

From left Phoenix Houle, 7, Lauren Houle, Robert Lello, Maddox Lello, 2, and Jax Lello, stop to look at carved pumpkins while on a family walk through the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular pumpkin trail at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

For the Rhode Island exhibit, Reckner relies on a team of 20 artists for about six weeks. There’s also a staff of about 80 others at the zoo who assist with the show’s preparation and upkeep. The pumpkins are constantly replenished, and due to this year’s unseasonably warm temperatures, they only last about a week before they need to be swapped out, Reckner said.

“They all have to be redone four times over the course of the month,” he said. “So that’s what makes it a challenge.”

Reckner’s team, which works out of a studio in Oxford called the “Pumpkin House,” begins work in mid-September. From then on, they’re constantly carving into the skins of hundreds of gourds. Designs for one pumpkin can take up to eight hours, and artists use a combination of grayscale and Sharpie markers to achieve the fine lines and three-dimensional details.

There are about 500 pumpkins for artists to work with over the course of the month. This year’s crop was supplied by a farm in Pennsylvania, Reckner said, because farms in Massachusetts and Connecticut were flooded during the wet summer season and lost many of their crops.

Over at the Pumpkin House, artists are busy “rocking and rolling,” said John Conway, a longtime carver on Reckner’s team who find working with the orange spheres “terribly interesting.”

“I can do things on a pumpkin that I can’t do on paper,” he said, describing how the skin doesn’t fully absorb the ink, allowing for more movement and artistic freedom.

Many of the other artists involved in the project are illustrators or tattoo artists who take breathers from their full-time jobs to pursue pumpkins for six weeks.

“I’ve had people come back for 20 years,” Reckner said. “Some people do two to three pumpkins per week, and some do 10.”

Besides coming up with the themes for the shows and working with artists to fine tune design ideas, Reckner, who went to art school in Cincinnati, also contributes a few pumpkins of his own.

“Basically any kind of artwork you can think of, we can put on a pumpkin,” he said.

A smiling jack-o-lantern looks out on the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular pumpkin trail at Roger Williams Park Zoo. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

He called one design carved onto a 600 pound pumpkin last year — Norman Rockwell’s “Golden Rule.” — “one of the nicest pumpkins we’ve ever done.”

After they’re carved the pumpkins are shipped to the zoo, where they’re prepared for the show. Each pumpkin is lit with an LED and then zoo officials help build structures, configure lighting, and maintain all of the components of the interactive display.

In between shows, staff preserves the pumpkins by placing fans on them to cure them and dry them out. The pumpkins are also sprayed with water and bleach from the inside, which helps them last a little longer, Reckner said.

When it comes to seeing their finished work, Conway and other artists always make sure they’re there for opening night.

“It’s very important when the show opens that I go down so I can make sure what I’m trying to do is working out on my pumpkin,” said Conway, adding that while the pumpkins are carved in Oxford, they don’t get scooped out until they’re trucked to the zoo.

Although Reckner retired from his job at the post office 10 years ago, he doesn’t see himself sitting out on this Halloween tradition any time soon.

“I would have thought by now I’d gone the way of the wind,” he said. “But last year we had 160,000 [guests] down there. It’s going to continue to be very popular.”

Liz Cavedon of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, stops to take a photo along the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular pumpkin trail at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.