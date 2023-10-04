N.H. lottery takes bite at Massachusetts in “tax shark” ad

The shark stars in a new television and radio ad from the New Hampshire Lottery. As the Powerball jackpot reaches $1.2 billion, the state lottery to the north is reminding people that lottery winnings there are free of state taxes and encouraging Massachusetts residents to buy tickets across the border.

Now meet the “no-good Massachusetts tax shark,” here to take a bite out of your lottery winnings.

The 30-second video shows a woman in Massachusetts celebrating after winning the lottery when soemone rings her doorbell and yells “pizza.”

But she sees through the ruse (perhaps because she hadn’t ordered pizza) and quickly susses out who is actually at the door.

Advertisement

“You’re the no-good Massachusetts tax shark that’s been swimming around stealing all our lottery winnings,” the woman says. “Oh, get out of here!”

Nevertheless, she proceeds to open the door and immediately comes under attack.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The camera shifts to a man standing in front of her who informs viewers that Massachusetts takes approximately 9 percent of major lottery winnings in state taxes. To illustrate this financial plight, the shark continues to bite the woman, who struggles to fend it off.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Lottery again emphasized its tax-free lottery winnings (if not the long odds of winning anything).

“New Hampshire is the best place to play and WIN with millions in tax savings,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in the statement. “Unlike other states, we’ve kept that Tax Shark at bay here in the Granite State — so save yourself millions and remember to purchase and play here in the 603!”

Powerball tickets cost $2 and the estimated jackpot is up to $1.2 billion. The drawing closes Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. for the Wednesday night drawing.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts lottery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.