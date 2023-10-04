N.H. poll finds voters at inflection point as primary moves ahead

One thing, of course, remains the same: former president Donald Trump retains a commanding lead.

A poll of likely voters in New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary found a once-sleepy contest heading toward an inflection point as former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley overtook Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the main challenger to front-runner Donald Trump, leaving candidates who’ve struggled to break through potentially weighing whether to quit.

The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll, released Wednesday, has the potential to jumpstart the New Hampshire contest after months of ceding much of the primary action to Iowa.

Over the past several months, Trump’s lead over the Republican field has steadily grown. Meanwhile, the focus has been in Iowa, where candidates have held the majority of campaign events and spent more on advertising.

In New Hampshire? Not so much.

A recent survey by the nonprofit New Hampshire Bulletin found that only two campaigns — Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — have formal offices in the state, a departure from years past when all major candidates would have multiple offices by this point. Compared to recent years, campaign visits from candidates are also way down. Interestingly, the most intense work on the primary has come from Super PACs like Never Back Down, which has an intensive door-knocking campaign to prop up Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

There are structural reasons why the New Hampshire primary has been, frankly, weak up to this point. But this poll finds that there is, for the first time, significant churn among the non-Trump candidates and an emerging front-runner in that field: Haley.

The poll showed Haley at 19 percent, putting her in second place behind Trump, a position DeSantis once occupied.

Now DeSantis has fallen to third with 10 percent support and is statistically tied with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie with 6 percent. Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott both polled at 4 percent. All other candidates had 1 percent support or less — including former vice president Mike Pence.

The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll offered clarity for a new “it” candidate in Haley, something that hasn’t happened in any other early primary states or in the debates.

Going forward, this could be game on for the Granite State. Haley may decide to double down on New Hampshire to capitalize on the momentum. Others, like Christie or Scott, may want to do the same so as not to let Haley get too far ahead of them in a key state.

This survey showed just how many voters are still making up their minds: 40 percent.

All of this is before mentioning the biggest X-factor in any New Hampshire primary: independent voters. New Hampshire has a semi-open primary, allowing for, in this case, registered Republicans and independent voters to vote. The poll found Trump leading with 36 percent support among non-Republicans voting in the primary, with Haley getting 22 percent and Christie getting 13 percent.

These independent voters typically prefer outsiders and make their minds up at the last minute.

With just 16 weeks left before the primary, the New Hampshire race is finally heating up. It has also shown the softest support for Trump of the four early primary states.

Until now, that hasn’t mattered that much. However, this poll could serve as a catalyst to convince candidates the state might be more in play than they thought.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.