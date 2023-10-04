How many GOP primary voters have been to 2024 events in N.H.?

Given that context, take a guess at the percentage of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire who have personally attended in-person events with any of the Republican candidates.

The first-in-the-nation primary, now less than four months away, is a cherished tradition in the state, and it’s under assault from Democrats at the national level, including President Biden, who could skip New Hampshire’s early contest entirely. So most of the campaign action has been on the Republican side.

More than a dozen challengers who have joined former president Donald Trump in the race for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination since he officially declared his candidacy nearly 11 months ago have campaigned in New Hampshire.

Go on, guess.

A new poll from Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and USA TODAY found that 22.6 percent of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire — that includes registered Republicans and undeclared voters who expect to cast a Republican ballot — had personally attended at least one event for any GOP candidate in the 2024 race. The overwhelming majority, 77.4 percent, hadn’t been to a single rally, town hall, or meet-and-greet.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said he wasn’t surprised by those numbers. He figures the percentage of GOP primary voters who have attended at least one in-person event will climb to 40 percent or higher by January as more candidates step up their field operations.

Trump supporters were slightly more likely than others to report having attended an in-person event, Paleologos said.

The poll, which reached 500 likely GOP primary voters by landline and mobile phones from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

The filing period for New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary opens Wednesday, Oct. 11, and runs through Friday, Oct. 27. Candidates have been known to go to the State House in Concord to file their paperwork and $1,000 fee in person.

