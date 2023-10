How many GOP primary voters have been to 2024 events in N.H.?

More than a dozen challengers who have joined former president Donald Trump in the race for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination since he officially declared his candidacy nearly 11 months ago have campaigned in New Hampshire.

The first-in-the-nation primary, now less than four months away, is a cherished tradition in the state, and it’s under assault from Democrats at the national level, including President Biden, who could skip New Hampshire’s early contest entirely. So most of the campaign action has been on the Republican side.

Given that context, take a guess at the percentage of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire who have personally attended in-person events with any of the Republican candidates.