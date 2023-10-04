scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Teenager indicted on first-degree murder charges in August 2022 killing of sister-in-law, her two kids in Northfield, N.H.

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 4, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, four-year-old Benjamin and one-year-old Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield, N.H., home in August 2022, according to New Hampshire Attorney General's office.GoFundMe

A 17-year-old boy will now be prosecuted as an adult for allegedly killing three relatives, including a toddler and a 4-year-old boy, in the victims’ home in Northfield last year, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella disclosed Wednesday.

Eric Sweeney was arrested shortly after the Aug. 3, 2022 triple homicide, but his identity was not released publicly because he was a juvenile. In a statement, Formella released Sweeney’s name and said that he has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and for preventing authorities from examining a .40 caliber Taurus handgun.

He is accused of killing his sister-in-law, 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, and his nephews, Benjamin Sweeney, who was 4, and Mason Sweeney, who was 23 months old.

Formella did not identify a motive for the slayings.

An arraignment date has not been set.

This a developing story.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

