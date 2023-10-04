Photos of the month: September 2023

Little Amal greeted a member of the New England Bhangra Club as she arrived in Chinatown on Sept. 7. Little Amal, whose name means “hope” in Arabic, is the 12-foot puppet of a 10-year old Syrian refugee child whose journeys across many countries carry a message of hope for displaced people everywhere, especially children who have been separated from their families. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffThe circus-like colors of Prime Storage on Old Colony Avenue in Boston provided the perfect framing for a pedestrian moving through a light drizzle on Sept. 25.Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffKevin Chen, 4, and his sister, Ivy, 6 carried a bag full of free books they picked out at the 10th annual Back to School Fair at the BTU union hall in Dorchester on Sept 23. The Boston Teachers Union distributed more than 40,000 free books to Boston Public Schools families in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers. John Tlumacki/Globe StaffTom Brady acknowledged the crowd during a halftime ceremony to honor Brady at the season opener for the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sept. 10. Barry Chin/Globe StaffA woman walked in the Boston Public Garden on a partly cloudy day in Boston on Sept. 26.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffBoston Red Sox second baseman Enmanuel Valdez dove to snare a hard grounder by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls to save a run in the third inning of the teams' game at Fenway Park on Sept. 26.Barry Chin/Globe StaffBoston College hosted Holy Cross for just the second time since 1986 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill on Sept. 9.Barry Chin/Globe StaffUmbrellas adorned the grounds of the Chestnut Hill Reservoir on Sept 19. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffAlexandra Vasquez, 7 (left) and Naomi Flores, 7, read from children’s books that were given to them at a food and essentials handout in Chelsea on Sept. 19. Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children, together with event partners Butterball and The Salvation Army Chelsea/East Boston Corps, provided food and essentials to families in the Chelsea area to help fight food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. A total of 800 families in the Chelsea and East Boston community received a 25-pound box of food and a 15-pound box of hygiene essentials. Erin Clark/Globe StaffA huge wave crashed over the new seawall in Brant Rock in Marshfield on Sept. 19 as the remnants of Hurricane Lee put on quite a show during high tide.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffFung Ying Chin attended celebration at the State House on Sept. 13 for 11 Bostonians who reached their 100th birthdays.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffPeople were silhouetted as they waited for a section of the boardwalk to reopen while a crane passed materials over from a barge to the park as construction took place on an expansion of Market Landing Park, in the heart of downtown Newburyport, on Sept. 14. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAlison Ekizian comforted her daughter Eve Edwards, 8, during a rally to support of ethnic Armenians in Artsakh, at the Armenian Heritage Park in Boston on Sept. 30.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffHeather Cox Richardson, a writer, professor, and an expert historian in 19th-century America, posed for a portrait in her study at her home in Midcoast Maine.Erin Clark/Globe StaffNew England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers delivered a hit to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, forcing a crucial fumble during the fourth quarter on Sept 10. Barry Chin/Globe StaffAndrew Flagg, left, and Bruce Cavallaro smoked a cigarette together at a homeless encampment on the Marginal Way in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 22. While city officials said they intend to dismantle the Marginal Way encampment, they have not set a date. With no available beds in shelters and limited resources, many residents at the encampment don’t know where they will go. Erin Clark/Globe StaffA child with a boogie board at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, R.I., waited for a good wave on Sept. 1.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffAlicia Criner Mayo (left) and Justyn Mayo walked to dinner with family, hours after getting married in Oak Bluffs. The pair met during the pandemic on Inkwell Beach and were married by the groom’s grandfather, Royal L. Bolling Jr., who served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Mayo’s family has been coming to Oak Bluffs for three generations. Erin Clark/Globe StaffCrews began cleanup around massive street erosion after storm flooding that also claimed part of a homeowner’s lawn on North Main Street in Leominster on Sept. 1.Lane Turner/Globe StaffSteve Sperry (center) held a sign that says 2198 pounds, the final weight of his giant pumpkin that placed him in first at the 39th All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Sept. 29, at the Topsfield Fair. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe Roxann Slate with son Guy, 3, at their home in Copake Falls, NY.Barry Chin/Globe StaffUntil he was saved by someone with an umbrella, South Boston Vietnam Memorial Committee chairman Tom Lyons stood in a downpour during the 42nd Anniversary celebration of the South Boston Vietnam Memorial in South Boston on Sept. 10.Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffNew England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tied his shoe under the watchful eyes of his staff before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffLabor Day Weekend isn’t really the end of summer, but we treat it like that. It’s more like the two-minute warning in football, and in this case, kids at Madaket Beach chased a Hail Mary pass before the sun was swallowed by Nantucket Sound. Annie Christie, a beekeeper at Best Bees Company, stood with the bee hives in Stow on Sept. 1.Erin Clark/Globe StaffStaff, politicians, and community members greeted students as they arrived to the Holmes Innovation School in Dorchester on Sept. 7 for the first day of school. Erin Clark/Globe StaffPeople paused to look at an Atlantic harbor seal outside of the New England Aquarium on Sept. 5.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffGregory Hernandez, Brian Diaz, and Lucy Encarnacion gathered outside the house at 189 Essex St. in Lynn on Sept. 2. Diaz's brother Abraham Diaz was killed in an early-morning shooting and Encarnacion said two of her cousins were injured. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA pedestrian sprinted by a mural of the MBTA Red Line on Dorchester Avenue in Fields Corner on Sept. 27.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff