Photos of the month: September 2023

Alexandra Vasquez, 7 (left) and Naomi Flores, 7, read from children’s books that were given to them at a food and essentials handout in Chelsea on Sept. 19. Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children, together with event partners Butterball and The Salvation Army Chelsea/East Boston Corps, provided food and essentials to families in the Chelsea area to help fight food insecurity during Hunger Action Month. A total of 800 families in the Chelsea and East Boston community received a 25-pound box of food and a 15-pound box of hygiene essentials.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff