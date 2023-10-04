DeSantis blasts Mass. on migrants in Foxborough hotels

“Our veterans and service academy graduates cannot find anywhere to stay for the Army-Navy Game because hotels are housing illegal aliens on the taxpayers’ dime,” DeSantis posted on X Wednesday. “What a farce. When I am president, the days of putting illegals aliens over Americans will be over.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded harshly to a report that veterans and service academy graduates are finding themselves without lodging for December’s Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium because their hotel reservations were canceled to provide state-contracted rooms to migrant families.

The Republican presidential hopeful was responding to a Boston Herald story on Tuesday that said vets and others were scrambling to find rooms to rent “because their reservations were canceled to make way for migrant families.”

Advertisement

The 2023 Army-Navy game, the 124th, will be held Dec. 9 and is sold out.

A hotel management company that operates the Comfort Inn in Foxboro and several other hotels near Gillette told the Herald “they are providing housing for ‘refugees’ who recently arrived and would “seamlessly relocate guests” to other nearby hotels.

Foxborough officials announced in August that migrants would be living in hotels in town.

Governor Maura T. Healey declared a state of emergency in August to address the rising number of migrants coming to Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, Healey told reporters she was troubled by the situation affecting veterans and their families coming to town for the game and her office would “reach out to anyone affected.”

“I am very distressed to learn that any veteran has been moved from a hotel who had booked the hotel for that game,” Healey said. “As I understand it, those are decisions made by area hotels ... I do understand that those hotels are working with people with bookings to find other locations that are available. But I was very concerned and troubled to hear that any veteran may have had their rooms canceled.”

Advertisement

She did not address DeSantis’s social media post.

Healey said she has directed Jon Santiago, secretary over veteran services, to reach out to anyone affected.

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe Staff contributed to this report





















Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.