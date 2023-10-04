Kevin McCarthy is out as speaker. What happens now?

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida led the effort to topple him, and eight Republicans joined Democrats to remove McCarthy, making him the first speaker to lose the gavel in this way. Here’s what to expect next:

The House voted on Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speakership, an unprecedented development that plunged the chamber into chaos.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a top deputy to McCarthy, was named the speaker pro tempore, essentially an interim speaker who may only wield the gavel in overseeing the election of a new speaker. McHenry was the first name on a private succession list McCarthy submitted at the start of his speakership.

The House will next move to select a new speaker. House Republicans were meeting Tuesday to chart their next steps.

How will the next speaker be selected?

House Democrats plan to nominate Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the minority leader, to the speakership. His ascent is extremely unlikely since Republicans control the majority.

But it is not clear who, if anyone, in the House GOP can earn the majority of votes needed to win a speaker’s race. And McCarthy said Tuesday that he would not run for speaker again, according to lawmakers who attended a closed-door meeting underneath the Capitol.

No other Republicans have yet put themselves forward. Names that have been floated include: Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for blood cancer; Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the No. 3 Republican in the House and the majority whip; Rep. Elise Stefanik, the top woman in Republican leadership; Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the widely respected chair of the House Rules Committee; and McHenry, who will likely resist calls to run for the official job.

Until someone can win 218 votes or more, the House will continue to hold elections in an ongoing speaker’s race.

What about other legislative business in the House?

In the meantime, essentially all other action in the House will be halted.

One deadline is looming. The government will shut down in mid-November after passing a temporary funding measure over the weekend. That’s unless Congress can pass all 12 of its yearlong spending bills or another stopgap funding bill — a tall task made even more challenging by the chaos of a speaker’s race.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.