See photos of the police response to the shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore

By The Associated PressUpdated October 4, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Police lights are reflected in a sign for Morgan State University as the entrance to the school is blocked off following reports of a shooting, Oct. 3, in Baltimore.Julia Nikhinson/Associated Press

At least four people were wounded, none critically, in a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities, who urged students to take shelter on the campus of the historically Black college.

The Baltimore Police Department initially said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation.” Police kept the campus on lockdown for hours and provided little information about their investigation. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building that’s on the same block as a city police station.

See photos and videos from the scene:

A Baltimore City Fire Department truck stages at Morgan State University during a shooting on the campus Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)Jerry Jackson/Associated Press


Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University.Jerry Jackson/Associated Press


Media gather outside the entrance to Morgan State University after reports of a shooting at the campus.Julia Nikhinson/Associated Press
