See photos of the police response to the shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore

At least four people were wounded, none critically, in a shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities, who urged students to take shelter on the campus of the historically Black college.

The Baltimore Police Department initially said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation.” Police kept the campus on lockdown for hours and provided little information about their investigation. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building that’s on the same block as a city police station.

