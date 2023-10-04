Biden nominates New Hampshire federal prosecutor Seth Aframe for Boston-based US Circuit Court seat

Aframe, 49, of Hopkinton, N.H., has been an assistant US attorney in the state since 2007 and has served as chief of the New Hampshire office’s criminal division since March , the White House said. He is a 1996 Tufts University graduate who earned his law degree from Georgetown University three years later and was in private practice as an associate at the Choate Hall & Stewart law firm in Boston from 2000 to 2003.

WASHINGTON—President Biden on Wednesday nominated New Hampshire federal prosecutor Seth R. Aframe to the First US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston in a second attempt to fill the appellate seat after the White House’s first choice, Michael Delaney, withdrew amid controversy last spring.

A former school board member in Hopkington, Aframe also is an adjunct professor at the University of New Hampshire Law School.

“Seth Aframe is extremely qualified to serve as the next judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit,” New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both Democrats, said in a joint statement. “As chief of both the Criminal and Appellate Divisions in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Aframe’s dedication and commitment to justice, including his work on the LASER Docket – which prioritizes treatment over punishment for certain low-level drug offenses – is commendable.”

The court hears appeals from federal district courts in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico. The seat currently vacant traditionally goes to a New Hampshire resident.

In January, Biden nominated Delaney, also a former federal prosecutor as well as a former New Hampshire attorney general, to fill the seat. But his nomination soon ran into trouble because of his role as a lawyer in a notorious sexual assault case.

Delaney represented the private St. Paul’s School in a civil suit resulting from the 2014 sexual assault of Chessy Prout, then 15, by an 18-year-old senior, Owen Labrie, at the elite Concord, N.H., boarding school. Delaney, who was working for a private law firm, filed a motion opposing Prout’s request for anonymity if the case went to trial. The controversial tactic was publicly criticized at the time as designed to force Prout and her family to settle the case.

But, infuriated by the move, Prout decided to go public and has become an advocate for sexual assault survivors. She and her parents, Alex and Susan Prout, actively opposed Delaney’s confirmation and personally lobbied senators.

The controversy caused the nomination to languish for months in the Senate Judiciary Committee before opposition from some Democrats led Delaney to withdraw in May. He was the first Biden judicial nominee to do so.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.