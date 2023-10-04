Banned Books Week: ‘The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian’ by Sherman Alexie

“I always think it’s funny when Indians celebrate Thanksgiving. I mean, sure, the Indians and Pilgrims were best friends during that first Thanksgiving, but a few years later, the Pilgrims were shooting Indians.
So I’m never quite sure why we eat turkey like everybody else.
‘Hey, Dad,’ I said. ‘What do Indians have to be so thankful for?’
‘We should give thanks that they didn’t kill all of us.’
We laughed like crazy. It was a good day. Dad was sober. Mom was getting ready to nap. Grandma was already napping.”
Excerpted from “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie
Advertisement