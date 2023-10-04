scorecardresearch Skip to main content
OPINION

Banned Books Week: ‘The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian’ by Sherman Alexie

In honor of Banned Books Week, Globe Opinion is publishing excerpts from some of the hundreds of titles banned in US classrooms and libraries this year.

Updated October 4, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Little, Brown and Company

“I always think it’s funny when Indians celebrate Thanksgiving. I mean, sure, the Indians and Pilgrims were best friends during that first Thanksgiving, but a few years later, the Pilgrims were shooting Indians.

So I’m never quite sure why we eat turkey like everybody else.

‘Hey, Dad,’ I said. ‘What do Indians have to be so thankful for?’

‘We should give thanks that they didn’t kill all of us.’

We laughed like crazy. It was a good day. Dad was sober. Mom was getting ready to nap. Grandma was already napping.”

Excerpted from The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie

