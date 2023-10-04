In the conservative crackdown on sex, ‘parental rights’ could be a smokescreen

Kacsmaryk’s ruling last month came in a case that began when an LGBTQ student group at West Texas A&M University wanted to host an event to raise money for suicide prevention for queer youth. They settled on a drag theme connected to the long-running TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” but the university president stopped the event in its tracks. The students went to court, asserting that the president had violated their constitutional rights.

In recent years, conservatives have mounted an attack on speech about sex: banning books, championing criminal charges against librarians and teachers, and legislating against drag shows and certain kinds of school sex education. Often, politicians and right-wing organizations advancing this agenda wave the banner of parental rights . The basic argument is simple: Parents should get to decide what’s right their kids. A new ruling by Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, best known for his sweeping order holding that federal regulators never had the authority to approve mifepristone , a drug used in more than half of all abortions, suggests that all the recent talk about parental rights may be just a smokescreen. The latest ruling reinforces that conservatives have much bigger plans for censoring speech about sex.

Kacsmaryk’s ruling primarily addressed whether the university president had qualified immunity, a legal defense that police officers and other government officials can invoke in some constitutional cases. Essentially, qualified immunity means that citizens can sue for violations of their civil or constitutional rights only in instances in which those rights are “clearly established.” Kacsmaryk ruled that the university president had that immunity because the First Amendment doesn’t clearly protect the students’ speech.

Everyone might have expected Kacsmaryk to look to parental rights to make his case. After all, the drag show would have been open to anyone of any age. The judge did mention the importance of protecting minors, suggesting that the school had advanced a compelling interest in protecting the health of children.

But for the most part, Kacsmaryk’s ruling suggested that speech about sex rarely had any constitutional protection, whether or not parents were in the picture. He praised the Supreme Court for looking at history and tradition in rejecting the idea of a right to choose abortion. Kacsmaryk proposed that a similar approach should govern the freedom of speech too.

Traditionally, he argued, the nation had banned “lewd” speech — a category he defined to include the political resistance and subversiveness that’s often part of drag. As an example of what he sees as a longstanding history of censoring speech about sex, he cited the federal Comstock Act, an 1873 sexual purity law that antiabortion groups are currently pitching as a de facto ban on all abortions. Kacsmaryk noted that the Comstock Act had long authorized prosecutions of people who mailed materials deemed to be lewd or obscene. Besides, he reasoned, “lewd” speech wasn’t speech at all. It was mere conduct, with no meaningful message.

If Kacsmaryk’s opinion tells us anything, it’s that laws said to protect parental rights over speech about sex are just the beginning. The Texas judge has a track record of laying out legal strategies that capture the imaginations of other conservatives. That was true even before Kacsmaryk cited the Comstock Act in April to bar the mailing of abortion pills. Although the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed Kacsmaryk’s ruling, and although the Supreme Court has preserved the status quo with mifepristone for now, other conservatives picked up on Kacsmaryk’s Comstock argument. For example, conservative attorneys general used it to intimidate pharmacies considering becoming certified to approve the abortion pill. Powerful conservative groups from the Alliance Defending Freedom to Students for Life have adopted a Comstock-related strategy.

There’s every reason to think that Kacsmaryk’s framing of the First Amendment will catch on with the right. The amendment has been an obstacle to laws like drag bans — federal judges have generally blocked their enforcement on constitutional grounds. Conservative states eager to regulate information about abortion or gender identity may also run into free speech objections. Kacsmaryk’s opinion offers a potential legal path around these concerns. The Supreme Court has already changed the meaning of due process of law when it comes to reproductive rights. The same court could reconceive the First Amendment too.

Mary Ziegler is a professor of law at the University of California, Davis. Her latest book is “Roe: The History of a National Obsession.”