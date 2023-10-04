Judges should meet Trump’s contempt with contempt orders

Trump’s goal may be to foment in his supporters as much contempt as possible for the American judicial system that has already determined the former president is a business fraudster and is poised to hold him legally accountable. His hope, of course, is that those supporters vote to return him to the White House, from where it will be far easier to evade the civil and criminal liability he faces. That is why, in his appearances this week at the New York courthouse where his civil trial for business fraud is underway, he has been — as my grandmother would have put it — acting a downright fool.

There is no better time than now for the court system he has repeatedly disparaged to hold him accountable. His contempt for the administration of justice should be met with contempt orders and all the appropriate penalties that go with them, including jail time. Not only is Trump not above the law, he is not above the administration of justice.

Get Mira! by Marcela Garcia A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience - and maybe a pooch or two.

He has tried his best to obstruct this week’s legal proceedings by turning them into a media circus, taking every opportunity in front of the cameras and reporters waiting outside the courtroom to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James with immature taunts and name-calling. (Bravo, by the way, to the news organizations that pivoted away from his nonsensical antics rather than broadcast them live.)

Not satisfied with the courtroom halls as a forum, Trump then used his Truth Social media platform to sic his supporters on a courthouse clerk, reposting a picture of her with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and calling her the New York Democrat’s “girlfriend.”

That move earned Trump a gag order as well as an in-court tongue lashing from Judge Arthur Engoron Tuesday.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, not appropriate, and I will not tolerate them,” Engoron told Trump, excoriating him for the “disparaging, untrue, and personally identifying post about a member of my staff.”

Similarly, special counsel Jack Smith has repeatedly sought gag orders against Trump for his endless stream of “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about the judge overseeing Trump’s criminal trial for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as his incendiary barbs against witnesses, prosecutors, and even former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley.

Granting such orders is a no-brainer. Still, it may seem understandable that judges in the panoply of legal cases in which Trump is a defendant may not want to take that bait by rushing to hit Trump with the contempt-of-court orders he seems to be begging for.

Grievance, after all, is the fuel that propelled Trump into the political stratosphere. It has become an essential part of his public persona, and it was behind his efforts to foment an insurrection on that cold January day in 2021. He has demonstrated that grievance at each and every court proceeding against him as an opportunity to falsely portray himself as the victim of a rigged, unfair system.

Yes, a contempt order against him will swiftly be held up by Trump and his supporters as proof of this false narrative.

So what? It would be far worse for the courts to avoid such a scenario by failing to hold Trump to the same standard as any other litigant.

Trump has the right to testify, in the courtroom and under oath, in his civil trial. He also has a free speech right to speak, including about the cases against him. But courts have the right to prevent him from obstructing proceedings and endangering people. It’s long past time for them to do just that.

The urgency of this is twofold: First, it is required to make sure everyone from judges and prosecutors, to courthouse staffers, to potential witnesses and jurors are protected. We live in a dangerous time. Just ask Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election workers who had to flee their own homes and had their lives upended because of Trump’s defamatory accusations that they engaged in election fraud in 2020.

Or consider the death threats from Trump supporters — one of whom has been charged criminally — against Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s election interference case.

But beyond the individuals who face real-life peril from Trump’s reckless mouth and social media posts is the idea that Trump cannot continue to obstruct justice with impunity. And judges don’t need to wait for a verdict to hold him accountable.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.