Giving Haiti a fighting chance

The gang violence toll has been significant: The United Nations estimates that more than 2,400 people were killed between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, while an additional 900 people were injured and nearly 1,000 people were kidnapped. At least 130,000 Haitians have been displaced internally and tens of thousands have fled the country altogether, headed to the United States; Haitian migrants have overwhelmed shelters in Massachusetts.

It’s hard to overstate just how acute the security crisis in Haiti has become and how a return to stability would help both Haitians and the United States. Armed gangs control a staggering share of territory, including as much as 90 percent of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, according to a March estimate . The resulting crime and violence have only escalated since a growing vigilante movement emerged earlier this year to fight the gangs in the absence of an effective law enforcement. All of the above has only compounded food shortages and widespread poverty in the small nation.

How to restore order? It’s clear that the priority should be to reinstate the basics: the rule of law and civil stability. But given the US government history of ill-fated interventions in Haiti, what role can it play in that equation? That has been the topic of much debate, particularly in the past few months as Haiti’s situation has become more and more chaotic. Last week, the Biden administration and Kenya signed a defense agreement that will have the United States provide resources and support for the East African country — to the tune of $100 million, pending Congress’s approval — to lead a multinational security mission in Haiti. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council voted to approve the Kenyan-led multinational armed force to Haiti for one year.

While the international mission managed by a country thousands of miles away has been widely controversial here in the United States, it may represent the most realistic way for the American government to help Haiti at the moment. But in order for it to be successful, the Biden administration must prioritize securing the funds from Congress to support the multinational mission. Second, and crucially, Biden’s support of an international force in Haiti to restore the rule of law should go hand in hand with the unwavering goal of holding democratic elections in the country.

The restoration of democracy has been the constant clarion call coming from many civil society organizations in Haiti and the Haitian diaspora. But they contend that in order for democracy to be given a chance, the current Haitian government, led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, must be ousted. Henry was not elected to the office but came to power as the result of a series of political machinations before the assassination of former president Jovenel Moïse. Haitian advocacy groups accuse Henry of being corrupt and complicit in the gang violence.

In a rare letter sent two weeks ago to the Biden administration, a large group of Haitian-American elected officials called on the president to rescind US support for the Kenyan-led foreign security mission in Haiti on the grounds that “it will likely exacerbate” the current political crisis. “If the US is genuinely interested in stabilizing the political situation to avoid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Haiti, it will start by ceasing to prop up the corrupt government and allow the emergence of a consensus transitional government with the legitimacy to decide how the international community can contribute,” the Haitian-American leaders wrote.

The truth is, though, that the Biden administration can do both: support a multinational mission to Haiti to restore order and ensure that the current Haitian government commits to holding democratic elections. After all, how can elections be legitimately held under war-like conditions?

“The State Department believes certain security conditions in Haiti must be met before a free and fair election can take place,” a State Department spokesperson told The Hill last week. “We continue to support a Haitian-led, consensus-driven political solution to restore democratic order in Haiti.”

That’s the right approach.

As strange and unsavory as a Kenyan-led multinational force sounds, it’s a solution that deserves a chance. Unfortunately, as bad and unprecedented as things are in Haiti right now, they can always get worse — and nobody wants that.

