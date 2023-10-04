Promising us the moon: NASA envisions a real estate landscape

Re “Location, location, location: NASA aims for the moon: Agency looks to build houses there by 2040” (Page A8, Oct. 2): Dumbest. Idea. Ever.

Look, there may be no bigger fan of space exploration and interplanetary travel than me. But the idea of building houses on the moon is lunacy (near-pun intended). If and when human habitation is made possible on the moon, it will be subterranean, or should I say sublunar, to protect against meteors, micrometeorites, and most important, cosmic radiation, among many other elements.

The idea that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, that most cumbersome of government agencies, could pull this off in a mere 15 years or so is ludicrous.