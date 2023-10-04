Gavel to gravel: Readers react as House speaker is booted from perch

This is no longer your father’s Republican Party. From Ronald Reagan forward, it has moved relentlessly rightward toward an ever more extreme corporate agenda. Its leaders’ cynical incitement of the conservative middle-class voters they needed to win elections eventually spawned Donald Trump and the party’s current MAGA wing.

Kevin McCarthy, like Senator Mitch McConnell and others, fits within that original elite but radicalized corporate GOP wing. MAGA-ism, by contrast, checks all the boxes in any reputable political science checklist for a nativist, American fascism. If it quacks like a duck, it usually is one.

Those two wings have their areas of overlap and cooperation, but the ruthless and nasty ouster of McCarthy from the speakership Tuesday reflects their stylistic and substantive divisions, their mutual contempt, and their divergent goals. Among the MAGA grass roots, awareness of what their duplicitous movement is at its core probably varies widely. But that makes no real difference. Along with an endless list of earlier indicators, McCarthy’s ouster portends the fascist savagery MAGA would try to inflict on us all were it ever to realize its clear ambition to overthrow the institutions of so-called liberal democracy from within or without.

Jim Taff

Roslindale





Democrats beware

The removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House should not be a cause for a celebration by Democrats. What they are likely to get in return is an even more conservative leader. The next speaker will take an even more hard-line position on the budget, the debt, the border, and other issues.

I hope the Republicans will select House majority leader Steve Scalise. He is an excellent leader, respected by both parties.

Al DiLascia

Chicopee





Burning down the House

The Republican Party began devouring itself in small bites in the 1990s with the emergence of Newt Gingrich. The removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House is a continuation of that destruction in alligator chomps. How much longer will it take before they burn the whole thing down?

Glenn Brodeur

Franklin





Democrats helped create this chaos

It’s the Democrats who have left the House of Representatives in disarray. I was amused — and confused — when the Globe’s Wednesday headlines told us that the hard-right GOP had done the damage.

A small group of Republicans challenged the speaker’s leadership. Those eight representatives voted to oust Kevin McCarthy, as did a solid bloc of 208 Democrats. That’s 216 elected officials who can be cast as the creators of disarray.

If there are any politicians to blame, look at the Democrats. If they had the stability of the nation and the House in mind, some of them would have voted for McCarthy to prevent the present situation. It’s all bad politics right now in our country, but there is a lot of blame to go around.

Tom Schott

Lynnfield





Now what, GOP king slayers?

Now that a small group of House Republicans have succeeded in removing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, they are like the proverbial dog that caught the car. They knew they couldn’t abide McCarthy’s trying to work out a budget deal that would keep the country functioning (you know, their job), so they had to oust him.

What will they do now? Obstructionism will not address the challenges our nation and the world face. Indeed, it will lead us down a dangerous path where important issues like the environment and an aging population will be ignored.

Perhaps Republicans should identify and address serious issues faced by Americans instead of resorting to destructive tactics that serve only to weaken our nation.

Edwin Andrews

Malden





Our democracy is in crisis

I wonder if our country is circling the drain. Consider Tuesday’s news: For the first time in American history, the House of Representatives speakership has been vacated and a small band of selfish and unpatriotic Republicans have succeeded in creating chaos; the former president, someone who promises retribution and says he will destroy most government institutions if elected again, is in court facing financial fraud charges — and using this as a media spectacle to bolster his candidacy; the current president’s son went to court to plead not guilty to federal gun charges, while his father’s approval ratings teeter in the negative column; the stock market plummeted by more than 400 points; and most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Where does this all lead? To say the United States is ripe for autocracy is not an overstatement. Witness the history of how fascist governments seize power. What we are experiencing is far more than what politicians and pundits call an “inflection point.” It is a crisis that cannot be averted until Americans, regardless of party affiliation and ideology, stand up and place country above political expedience.

Richard Cherwitz

Austin, Texas