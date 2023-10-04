Moungi Bawendi, newest Nobel Prize winner at MIT, made television screens brighter and medical diagnosis more effective

Bawendi shares the award with Columbia University professor Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc. in New York, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Wednesday.

“I was very surprised, sleepy, shocked, and very honored,” the Cambridge resident told the Nobel Prize staff when they notified him early Wednesday that he and two other scientists had won the prestigious award for the discovery and synthesis of “quantum dots,” tiny particles used in an array of technologies.

Moungi G. Bawendi, one of three winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, is an MIT professor whose work has made television screens brighter and the treatment and diagnosis of liver disease more effective.

“Quantum dots now illuminate computer monitors and television screens based on QLED technology. They also add nuance to the light of some LED lamps, and biochemists and doctors use them to map biological tissue,” the academy wrote in a statement. “Quantum dots are thus bringing the greatest benefit to humankind. Researchers believe that in the future they could contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communication — so we have just started exploring the potential of these tiny particles.”

In the 1980s, Ekimov created “size-dependent quantum effects in colored glass,” demonstrating that particle size affected the color of the glass “via quantum effects,” the academy said.

A few years later, Brus became the “first scientist in the world to prove size-dependent quantum effects in particles floating freely in a fluid.”

Bawendi worked with Brus for two years a postdoctoral researcher. He graduated from Harvard University in 1982 and earned his doctorate from the University of Chicago in 1988. He joined MIT in 1990 and was made a full professor in 1996.

In 1993, Bawendi “revolutionized the chemical production of quantum dots, resulting in almost perfect particles. This high quality was necessary for them” to be used in applications, according to the academy.

Born in Paris in 1961, Bawendi is the Lester Wolfe Professor of Chemistry at MIT and is the principal researcher for the Bawendi Group.

In a 2021 lecture on the lab’s research into autofluorescence of short wave infrared light, Bawendi said the research could become a medical diagnostic tool for treatment of liver disease because it works something like an X-ray, meaning patients do not need to undergo exploratory surgery.

“This technique is not simply for the liver,” he said in the lecture. “We believe that it could be also used to look at mechanisms of storage diseases, mechanisms of senescence, and serve as a diagnostic or prognostic as a medical device for diseases.”

Bawendi is scheduled to discuss the Nobel and his work, along with MIT President Sally Kornbluth, at a 10:30 a.m. virtual press conference. According to MIT, “100 alumni, faculty, researchers and staff at MIT have won Nobel Prizes.”

The award includes a cash prize of about $1 million shared among the winners, an 18-carat gold medal, and diploma. The award ceremonies are held in December.

