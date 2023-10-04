10 high school football games to watch and picks for Week 5

Xaverian sits in the fifth spot in the D1 ratings ahead of a key Catholic Conference tilt against Catholic Memorial, the top-ranked team in D2 and a two-time defending state champion. Ahead of Xaverian, No. 2 St. John’s Prep hosts No. 14 Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) and No. 3 Needham travels to the current top D3 seed, Milton.

Conference titles aren’t always decided in the first week of October, but this weekend presents a number of key league games that may go a long way toward deciding champions. Regardless, many key matchups will have huge implications in the MIAA power ratings, which went live this past week.

Chris Sanchez (left) and top-ranked Catholic Memorial have their eyes on a big Catholic Conference matchup at Xaverian Friday night.

On Saturday, Billerica and Tewksbury tangle in a rivalry match that pits the No. 2 seed in D3 against the No. 3 seed in the D4 ratings, which might have a shakeup when No. 6 Norwood hosts No. 2 Holliston in a Tri-Valley League bout Thursday night.

Here are our top matchups to watch this week:

Week 5 primer

Methuen at North Andover: Methuen’s offense is multiple and explosive with Drew Eason at the controls and Shane Eason moving all over the formation. The Rangers look to keep rolling on Thursday night. Pick: METHUEN.

Holliston at Norwood: Holliston has gone 2-2 against elite nonleague competition, while Norwood’s sole loss coming into this TVL game came against powerhouse King Philip. Pick: HOLLISTON.

Catholic Memorial at Xaverian: Despite a number of key injuries and inexperience on a youth-laden team, the Knights remain the favorites to win the mighty Catholic Conference. Pick: CATHOLIC MEMORIAL.

Needham at Milton: Can the Rockets defense slow down Milton’s spread attack? These Bay State Conference rivals clash in a battle of unbeatens. Pick: MILTON.

Milford at North Attleborough: The Red Rocketeers came up short against Franklin last week and Milford has become one of the toughest outs in the loaded Hockomock League. Pick: MILFORD.

Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman: Undefeated Catholic Central League contenders clash in Brockton with the visiting Crusaders coming off three straight blowout wins. Pick: BISHOP FENWICK.

Cohasset at Carver: No opponent has been able to slow down Carver during a 4-0 September. The Crusaders face a disciplined Cohasset team in their first South Shore Tobin contest. Pick: CARVER.

Norwell at Rockland: Top teams in the South Shore Sullivan have a key battle this week as Norwell looks to follow up on a 27-7 win at Abington. Pick: NORWELL.

Woburn at Wakefield: The Warriors’ 18-game win streak is over, but they can start a new one by earning a key Middlesex League victory. Pick: WAKEFIELD.

Billerica at Tewksbury: Undefeated arch rivals meet at renovated Doucette Stadium in a Saturday game with huge MVC implications. Pick: BILLERICA.