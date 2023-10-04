Abington’s Mike Hazen rewarded with new contract as Diamondbacks general manager

Hazen, who grew up in Abington, has been the architect of Arizona’s rebuild, helping the team qualify for the playoffs this October for the first time since 2017. The 47-year-old has made several shrewd moves over the past year, including a trade with the Blue Jays that brought catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the franchise.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen has received a new contact through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, according to a person familiar with the deal.

He also signed rookie Corbin Carroll to an $111 million, eight-year deal during spring training despite the fact that Carroll had only played 32 games in the big leagues before this season. The 23-year-old Carroll has responded with a huge year and is among the front-runners for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

In other Diamondbacks news, manager Torey Lovullo says outfielder Jake McCarthy strained his oblique while taking batting practice Tuesday and is weeks from being healthy enough to play.

The Diamondbacks removed McCarthy from their NL Wild Card Series roster about 10 minutes before the start of their 6-3 Game 1 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Utilityman Jace Peterson replaced him on the roster.

“I was just visiting with him in right field as I do, I’m walking around during BP, I was out there joking around with him,” Lovullo recalled Wednesday before Game 2. “I got a tap on the shoulder five minutes later saying he took his first couple of swings of BP and felt a pop. I went and saw him in the training room and he looked very uncomfortable.”

Under MLB postseason rules, McCarthy wouldn’t be able to play for the Diamondbacks until the NL Championship Series. McCarthy apparently would need at least that much time to recover.

McCarthy, 26, batted .243 with a .318 on-base percentage, two homers, 16 RBIs, and 26 steals in 99 games this season.

Peterson, a member of the Brewers from 2020-22, batted .183 with a .276 on-base percentage, no homers, nine RBIs and four steals in 41 games for the Diamondbacks after they acquired him from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline. The 33-year-old hit .221 with six homers, 28 RBIs and 11 steals in 92 games with Oakland.

Rangers sweep Rays

Adolis García and Evan Carter homered to back Nathan Eovaldi, and the Rangers beat the punchless Rays, 7-1, to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep.

Garcia and Carter, a 20-year-old rookie who became the second-youngest postseason player in franchise history, homered off 16-game winner Zach Eflin.

Texas advanced to a Division Series at AL East champion Baltimore starting Saturday. The Rays’ scoreless streak reached 33 innings, one shy of the postseason record held by the 1966-74 Los Angeles Dodgers, before Curtis Mead’s RBI single in the seventh.

Texas won a postseason series for the first time since 2011, when the Rangers reached the World Series before losing to St. Louis.

After gaining the AL’s second wild card, Tampa Bay lost its seventh straight postseason game. In getting swept in consecutive Wild Card Series, the Rays scored two runs over four games while hitting .161.

Eovaldi, victorious over the Rays for the third time this year in his first season after leaving the Red Sox as a free agent last year, allowed six hits while striking out eight and walking none over 6⅔ innings.

The Orioles, making their first postseason appearance since 2016, announced that Game 1 of the AL Division Series at Camden Yards is scheduled for just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Then it will be time for the Orioles and Texas Rangers to Stand Back, because Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are playing a concert at 7 p.m. that night at M&T Bank Stadium next door.

The two big events in close proximity could create all sorts of parking issues. But assuming there’s no rain, there should be a big enough gap for baseball fans to leave before the concertgoers start arriving in earnest.

Mets get extra win

The Mets were awarded a 1-0 win over the Marlins in the game suspended by rain on Sept. 28, with Miami’s two-run rally in the ninth voided because the inning was not completed.

The game would have been resumed Monday had it impacted the postseason but was not because the Marlins were assured of the second NL wild card and Arizona the third.

Miami finished 84-78, earning the second wild card on a tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks because the Marlins won the season series 4-2. New York wound up 75-87, fourth in the NL East, its poorest record since 2017.

Padres bring back Melvin

Bob Melvin will be back as manager of the big-spending Padres following the most disappointing season in franchise history, general manager A.J. Preller said.

The GM also downplayed reports of a fractured relationship with Melvin, who has guided the Padres to the only two winning records in a full season under Preller and has a year left on his contract.

The announcement came three days after the star-laden Padres finished 82-80. They were eliminated from playoff contention Friday, a bitter result for a team that entered the season with World Series aspirations after making a stirring run to the NL Championship Series last fall and then increasing their payroll to around $258 million on Opening Day, the thirdhighest in baseball.

Melvin finished his second season with San Diego and 20th overall as a big league manager. He is Preller’s fifth manager since being hired in August 2014.



