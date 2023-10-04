Banned from the postseason, Bishop Fenwick is taking out its frustration on opponents. Next up? Cardinal Spellman.

Football players took time to digest the implications: No chance to lead the program — a perennial contender — to an eighth Super Bowl appearance. So they buckled down and focused on their regular-season schedule, with impressive results.

Student-athletes at the private school in Peabody took a gut punch this summer when the MIAA delivered a hefty sanction and denied the school postseason eligibility due to waiver violations.

For openers, Fenwick (4-0) scraped by Marblehead, 14-10, but lost senior quarterback Bryce Leaman to a season-ending knee injury. With junior Brayden Clifford stepping in, the Crusaders have rolled to three straight wins by a combined margin of 151-30.

Last year, Fenwick split the Catholic Central League title with Bishop Feehan and St. Mary’s. After beating St. Mary’s, 48-16, last week, the Crusaders can move one step closer to an outright league championship with a win at Cardinal Spellman (4-0) this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“We definitely came into the season with the same championship mentality we’ve always have had,” said Fenwick senior captain Luke Connolly, who posted 19 tackles, an interception, 220 scrimmage yards, and four touchdowns last Friday.

“We still go out and play every game like it’s our last, and with a huge chip on our shoulder. It’s kind of motivating for our whole team to go play their hearts out and make the best of it, and try to make all the memories we can. The top goal is to go undefeated and win the CCL.”

Connolly knows that a program’s success isn’t defined by one season.

His older brother, Jake, helped Fenwick reach the D6 Super Bowl in 2019. Now Jake is following in the footsteps of their father, Scott, by playing at Ithaca. Last year, Scott Connolly became athletic director at Fenwick after 15 years at that post at Salem High.

Quarterback Brayden Clifford (right) took over for Bryce Leaman (background) who was injured in the season opener. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Luke’s younger brother, Tyler, has been a key contributor at linebacker and fullback as one of six sophomores starting for the Crusaders. Dylan Patterulli, Luis Levenishti, Tye Piraino, Jesse Timson, and Odin Garron are also cutting their teeth at the varsity level.

In 26 years as head coach, Dave Woods has adapted with the times and kept Fenwick competitive by developing young talent.

“We used to never let freshmen play varsity, but now we have everybody practice together, so if a freshman or sophomore is better than a senior, they’re going to play,” said Woods, who spent 13 years as Fenwick’s athletic director before stepping down in 2022.

“Over the years, we’ve adapted. We were one of the last teams to go to the spread, because I was too stubborn. It’s been fun putting in new wrinkles to keep the kids engaged and keep the coaches fresh. It’s a young man’s game now in terms of coaching.”

Woods credits some of his younger assistants for installing that spread attack. Chris Renzulli (’10) played quarterback when Fenwick first made the transition from their base I-Formation to a shotgun-based package in 2009. Now he’s a key member of the staff along with Salem High graduate Austin Connolly (’14), an older cousin to Luke and Tyler who played at Saint Anselm.

Coach Dave Woods is in his 26th season as Bishop Fenwick's football coach. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Woods, Scott Connolly, and Bishop Fenwick president Tom Noonan have worked with their student-athletes to stay positive despite the sanction.

“High schools sports, in general, is like anything in life,” said Woods, who is 196-88 with 11 CCL titles and three state championships. “When you get hit with adversity, it either makes you fall apart, or you get stronger. As a school community, we’ve definitely gotten stronger. It’s just rallied everybody together and it’s been a good lesson to the kids, in that sense.”

While Fenwick made a run to the Division 5 semifinals last fall, Cardinal Spellman rallied to the D6 semifinals as a 13 seed.

The Cardinals overcame their own adversity when head coach Kahn Chace stepped down last Oct. 7 following a 34-3 loss to Fenwick. The four remaining assistants, Ryan Donovan, Jequan Johnson, Dan Lewis, and Scott Tucker, coached the team as a quartet the remainder of last fall, and now Donovan and Johnson are co-head coaches, with three more assistants (Marquisse Silva, Julian Jimenez, and Joe Gough) on staff.

Spellman has rallied from early deficits to beat Bishop Stang (22-15) and Cathedral (18-12) over the past two weeks.

Matt O'Donnell has had a successful transition to quarterback from wide receiver, throwing for six touchdowns. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Matt O’Donnell moved from wide receiver to quarterback and has passed for 361 yards and six touchdowns, with 459 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in four games. Jay Comeau (11 receptions, 188 yards, 5 TDs) is his leading receiver, D’Anthony Amado and Chris Soto have combined for 334 yards out of the backfield, and Caleb Altidor leads the defense with 34 tackles.

Not to be overlooked, seniors Marvin Petit-Frere, Ryan Kennedy, and Mauricio Gaytan have solidified the offensive line.

While Johnson coaches the defense and Donovan coaches the offense during games, the co-coaches often switch roles in practice, giving their players an advanced look with the scout team.

“We’re constantly giving each other different looks and going over the different wrinkles our opponent might do,” said Donovan. “So it’s just constant communication. That’s the whole thing with our staff. Everyone is a key piece and trusts each other and if someone has an idea, it’s definitely brought to light and discussed.”

As O’Donnell and his teammates prepare to host a talented Fenwick squad, they will try to account for the added motivation the Crusaders bring to the table.

“They’re a very talented team, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge,” said O’Donnell, a three-sport athlete from Marshfield. “They don’t have a [shot at a] Super Bowl. They don’t have much to lose, so you can see they’ve been working real hard.”