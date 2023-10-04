The Belichick system doesn’t seem to work without top-notch quarterback play

Now, that built-in advantage is obsolete, and, possibly, so is Belichick’s way of doing business. The pairing of Belichick and Mac Jones looks like Foxborough fool’s gold as both are staring down scrutiny and questions about their futures following a 1-3 start, capped by an embarrassingly noncompetitive 38-3 defeat to the Cowboys. Sunday’s loss marked a nadir in Belichick’s legendary coaching career, the largest margin of defeat.

The silver bullet the Patriots rode to six seven-pound, sterling silver Super Bowl trophies was a gilded coach/quarterback combination. For two decades, the coupling of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady was the killer app the Patriots (operating) System ran on that the competition couldn’t replicate.

The Patriots went from moral victories to a demoralizing loss that has folks legitimately questioning whether they have the right men for the job at coach and quarterback. This Sunday’s contest against the Saints isn’t only a must-win. It’s a real-time referendum on the future of this partnership.

It’s an uneasy alliance that absorbed off-field body blows last season and is now absorbing them on it with an anemic and shambolic offense. The rank Patriots rank 29th out of 32 teams in offensive points, 53 in four games. The Jets have scored 1 more. This is unsustainable, and if it continues, so is the marriage of Mac and the greatest coach in NFL history.

Belichick has been here before, taking fire for not getting enough weapons for his quarterback, dealing with accusatory questions in the aftermath of an ignominious nationally-televised loss that had pundits circling like career vultures.

This is the most scrutiny and condemnation Belichick has received following a regular-season setback since the week leading into the famous “on to Cincinnati” game that followed the Monday Night Massacre in Kansas City, a 41-14 blowout that dropped the 2014 team to 2-2. The Patriots trailed, 41-7, after Brady threw a pick-6.

Just like Mac at Jerry Jones’s opulent edifice, Brady was yanked from that game after a pair of interceptions and a fumble. The Patriots bounced back in Week 5 to wallop the undefeated Bengals, 43-17. They ended up finishing 12-4 and winning their fourth Super Bowl title.

That feels like a different football lifetime. However, it is a reminder that it’s dangerous to shovel dirt on a Belichick team after one bad performance.

The question is, how relevant is that history anymore?

Bill Belichick has turned the Patriots around from blowout losses before, but how relevant is that history now? Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Belichick protested after the Dallas debacle that his team is a lot better than what it showed. It felt like he said that as much for his purposes as his team’s.

Patriots captain David Andrews had a revealing remark after the loss.

“We got to stop playing losing football, turning the ball over, get behind,” said the center. “You just can’t win like that. We just got to play winning football and stop beating ourselves.”

A Belichick team beating itself? That would sound blasphemous if we hadn’t witnessed it the last two seasons as Belichick limps towards Don Shula’s all-time wins mark of 347.

Belichick’s former boss, Bill Parcells, said it best: “You are what your record says you are.” Belichick is now 26-29 overall since Brady departed after 2019.

The Patriots haven’t been executing well enough — they’ve fallen behind by double digits in all three of their losses — and they don’t strike the same fear in opponents. Miami coach Mike McDaniel seemed totally unbothered matching wits with Belichick, taking time to toy with the NBC cameras.

The Hoodie and his team got hoodwinked on a 2-point conversion pass by the Cowboys on a fake extra point. You could say that’s uncharacteristic. But the Patriots allowed half of the league’s six kickoff-return touchdowns last season, and since 2021, they’ve gotten the most punts blocked (four).

There is scant evidence that Belichick’s System works without top-notch quarterback play, which brings us back to Jones.

This was supposed to be a bounce-back year for him with Bill O’Brien installed as offensive aide-de-camp/aide-de-Mac. The Patriots treated O’Brien’s return as equating to getting Jones a No. 1 wide receiver.

If you plugged Mac being the long-term QB solution for the Patriots into a Magic 8-Ball right now, it would reply, “Don’t count on it.”

At this point, Jones is more known for his questionable antics with defenders than any heroics. He’s personally 0-13 when the opponent scores 25 points, and the team is 0-14 in such games since he arrived.

Jones looked Schiraldi-esque in Dallas. The third-year signal-caller panicked in the pocket, fired off his back foot as if his surname were Bledsoe, flung passes back across the field that should’ve been wrapped in rosary beads, and flailed on a QB sneak, a play Brady was the master of converting.

Mac Jones couldn't even convert a 1-yard quarterback sneak against the Cowboys. Matthew J Lee

Mac’s lack of weapons is well-documented. But he has generated as many turnovers (five) as touchdown passes. That’s unacceptable.

He’s 25th in passer rating (80.8), just ahead of Sunday’s opposing passer, Derek Carr (80.1), who is playing through a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

Fortunately for Jones and Belichick, the schedule gives them an opportunity to clap back and get back to .500. Unfortunately, they’re going to have to do it without the team’s best player, Matthew Judon (biceps surgery), and with an injury-ravaged secondary.

Similarly to Mac & Co., the Saints treat breaching 20 points like crossing the Berlin Wall during the height of the Cold War. New Orleans has scored 20 points or fewer in seven straight games and nine of its last 10.

The following opponent, Las Vegas, is going to start either rookie Aiden O’Connell or Jimmy Garoppolo, who despite missing Sunday’s loss to the Chargers is tied for the league lead in interceptions (six).

That’s propitious for a Patriots offense with a quarterback whose confidence is shaken and whose long-term viability is stirring the discussion.

The bad news is the Saints’ defense is as formidable as the Patriots’, the team’s saving grace. The Saints had gone 11 straight games without surrendering more than 20 points before Sunday’s 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

An asterisk should be attached to the end of that streak, as the Saints’ bumbling offense sabotaged it, gift-wrapping 10 points with fumbles at its 6 and 16.

There’s plenty of blame and lots of fingers to be pointed in Fort Foxborough.

But it — and any turnaround — starts where their long-gone dynasty did: with the coach and the quarterback.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper.