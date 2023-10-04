Bills welcome Von Miller back to practice after 10 months away because of knee injury

“When I stepped into the film room today and was watching film on the Jaguars, my heart was beating like it was a game. I still got butterflies,” he said. “It felt like the first day of training camp for me, and that was a good thing. That’s how I want to feel.”

Miller, the Buffalo Bills’ top pass rusher, had yet to pull on his pads and helmet to practice for the first time in over 10 months Wednesday when he began experiencing a familiar — and welcome — mix of nerves and anticipation.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Some things never get old for Von Miller, even at the age of 34, and a month late from opening his 13th NFL season.

Advertisement

Miller tore a ligament and sustained cartilage damage in his right knee during a win at Detroit last Thanksgiving Day. He was a limited participant in his first practice since surgery.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The only thing Miller felt holding him back was him accepting team doctors’ advice to not rush his recovery.

Eager as the NFL’s active leader in sacks is to play Sunday, when Buffalo (3-1) faces Jacksonville at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Miller is fine if gets one or two more weeks to work into game shape.

He’d rather be fresh and healthy for later in the season. And, Miller added, what’s the point of rushing back when the Bills’ defense is humming without him?

“It not a time to be macho man right now,” Miller said. “I just want to get back in the mix and get in the flow and get in a rhythm. If they feel like the time is now, then I’ll do it. If they feel like they want to wait a week, wait two weeks, then I’ll do that, too. I don’t have no pride in this thing.”

Advertisement

Under NFL rules, Miller opened a three-week window in which he’s allowed to practice before he’s required to be activated or returned to the injured list.

Miller’s pending return — Buffalo hosts the New York Giants on Oct. 15 and then plays at the Patriots the following week — will be welcome for a three-time defending AFC East champion that once again has Super Bowl aspirations. Since a season-opening loss to the New York Jets, Buffalo has won three straight by outscoring its opponents by a combined margin of 123-33, including a 48-20 rout of division rival Miami last Sunday.