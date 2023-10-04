A decade removed from a winning record, the Newton North girls’ soccer team has rediscovered its will to win

“We got the team together and we fought so hard in that game,” said Reiner. “This is our season.”

One of two freshmen to make the Newton North varsity as a freshman, Katie Reiner experienced a gruesome 13-0 drubbing against Wellesley three years ago. As a senior, Reiner helped the Tigers turn the tide with a 2-1 victory over their Bay State Conference rival on Sept. 19.

Since winning the Division 1 title in 2013, a 1-0 victory over Minnechaug decided on penalty kicks, the Tigers have not registered a winning season. They crawled into the tournament at 3-11-3 last fall, earning the 32nd seed in the MIAA power rankings. After knocking off Central Catholic, 1-0, in the preliminary round, the Tigers pulled off the improbable and ousted top-seed Acton-Boxborough in the first round, a game that changed the trajectory of the program before they bowed out in the second round.

With a new mind-set, an influx of talent, and a changed culture, the Tigers, ranked 16th in this week’s Globe Top 20, have roared to a 5-0-3 start, highlighted by beating No. 17 Wellesley and come-from-behind draws with No. 3 Natick and No. 10 Brookline.

“It’s always been years in the making, changing our mind-set, focusing a lot on building technical players with grit and willingness to win,” said fourth-year Newton North coach Brian Leighton.

“When I got here, we had the willingness to compete, not the willingness to win. There’s a difference. Every year, we’ve kept grinding and grinding. We got a little taste of it against Acton-Boxborough last year, but now the train is moving.”

The shift has resulted in fostering an ultra-inclusive team environment, in which the returnees from a team that graduated 11 seniors have stepped into leadership roles.

“The leadership and the seniors on this team, we’ve tried to create a dynamic such that the seniors are incredibly close with the sophomores and the juniors,” said senior midfielder Betina Kreiman. “Everyone is compact, as opposed to previous years where the grades have been pretty separate. We’ve tried to foster a team, not individuals.”

Gathering to play laser tag and holding team dinners multiple times per week, the Tigers have produced a group that enjoys playing together. The results have followed suit.

“We’re always together during the season,” said Reiner. “We started that during preseason, hanging out every single day, getting our dynamic off the field so much better than last year so that when we’re on the field, we’re able to connect. We’re not a team that gets chippy at each other. We try to build each other up. When someone messes up, we’re not going to break them down because that doesn’t help anyone and we learned that from last year.”

That connection proved fruitful in a 2-1 Bay State Conference win over Walpole. Leighton, a thorough tactician, shifted junior Sophia Mitchell to the center of the field after the Tigers endured a slew of heavy pressure in the first half. With anticipation and a burst of speed, Mitchell buried a pair of goals on the break. After blasting the winner home with three minutes left, junior midfielder Sawyer Gallivan greeted Mitchell with a huge smile, tapping her on the top of the head and embracing in a bearhug.

In the postgame debrief Leighton said, “I love this team.”

The Tigers are leaning on a talented and unselfish group to secure the program’s first tournament berth in 10 years.

“Our team dynamic, straight from the beginning, we were so close,” said Mitchell. “Everyone on the team loves each other. They are my family. It’s just so different this year.”

Corner kicks

▪ A little bit of ‘senior magic’ at Abington is going a long way with midfielder Avery McCann (9 goals, 3 assists), who has scored in all but one game for the Green Wave (6-2).

“I think she’s kind of made it a personal mission to score some goals and I’m psyched with that,” Abington coach Kate Casey said. “She’s not goal hungry . . . She’s a natural playmaker, but she can be very crafty with the ball and she can find those openings where needed.”

As McCann turns up the heat, junior keeper Molly Joyce has registered a career-best four shutouts.

“It definitely affects her, but I think she’s able to compartmentalize goals when they go in, and then move forward to try to continue to be productive,” Casey said.

With the combination of a powerful striker and stout play in net, Abington has put last season’s 13-loss finish out of mind.

▪ In the 21st ALS Cup, Newburyport defeated Pentucket, 3-1, Saturday night. Newburyport junior Alexis Greenblott fittingly scored the game’s opening goal. Her father, Dave Greenblott, started the tradition as the boys’ coach. The Clipper boys also prevailed, 4-0.

Games to watch

Thursday, Melrose at No. 9 Winchester, 4:15 p.m. –– In a battle between Middlesex League division leaders, unbeaten Melrose tests its mettle against a Red & Black team that has outscored foes by 25 goals through eight contests.

Saturday, No. 14 Dover-Sherborn at No. 12 Norwell, 12 p.m. — Smashing their way into the Top 20 rankings last week, the host Clippers have nine wins.

Monday, No. 1 Bishop Feehan at No. 5 King Philip, 12 p.m. — A top five matchup of Division 1 contenders in this nonleague clash.

Wednesday, No. 15 Mansfield at No. 5 King Phillip, 3:45 p.m. — The back end of a challenging stretch for both squads: Mansfield faced Canton on Friday, and KP is coming off its battle with Feehan.

Thursday, No. 10 Brookline at No. 3 Natick, 4 p.m. — The last time these two Bay State powers met, it was Brookline’s Amara Ukomadu who netted the lone goal before the match ended short. Nicole Proia leads Natick’s offense in its chance at redemption.

Correspondent Lauren Thomas contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.