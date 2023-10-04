EMass girls’ soccer: Bishop Feehan is still the 1 in Globe’s Top 20 poll

Bishop Feehan was idle last week, rain postponing its matchup against New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin, but the unbeaten Shamrocks retain the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll. Hopkinton remains on their heels, sporting a flawless 10-0-0 record. Natick enters the top three following impressive wins over Andover and Needham. Winchester, ranked No. 1 in the MIAA’s Division 1 Power Rankings (4.7850), jumps up a spot, starting off the season strong with an 8-0-0 record and a 28 to 3 goal differential. Medfield, the third team from the Tri-Valley League, and Hamilton-Wenham each join the poll for the first time.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.