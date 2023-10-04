EMass girls’ soccer: With 6 goals and 3 assists in a pair of wins, King Philip’s Heidi Lawrence headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Boughner, Masconomet — With a perfectly timed header off a corner kick, the senior upped her tally to three goals and two assists for the week with wins against Beverly (5-1) and Marblehead (2-0).

Olivia Avellar, Nauset — The Boston University-bound senior scored four goals in Friday’s 6-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth, raising her season total to 25 through seven games.

Molly Forrest, Wakefield — The senior accounted for four of the Warriors’ five goals in a 5-1 Middlesex win over Watertown, the team’s second win of the season. She also scored two goals in Wakefield’s first win, 3-2 over Arlington Catholic on Sept. 9.

Heidi Lawrence, King Philip — In a 6-0 Hockomock win over Sharon, the senior striker netted four goals and an assist. She had another two goals and two assists in a 5-0 win against North Attleborough. She has scored in all but two of KP’s nine games this season.

Emily Sandelli, Greater Lowell — Helping the Gryphons to two Commonwealth League victories, the senior netted three goals against Whittier and piled up five goals against Lowell Catholic.

