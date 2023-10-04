scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' SOCCER: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ soccer: With 6 goals and 3 assists in a pair of wins, King Philip’s Heidi Lawrence headlines Players of the Week

By Lauren Thomas Globe Correspondent,Updated October 4, 2023, 20 minutes ago
King Philip's Heidi Lawrence (17) battles for possession with Hingham's Maddie Aughe last season.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Olivia Avellar, Nauset — The Boston University-bound senior scored four goals in Friday’s 6-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth, raising her season total to 25 through seven games.

Lauren Boughner, Masconomet — With a perfectly timed header off a corner kick, the senior upped her tally to three goals and two assists for the week with wins against Beverly (5-1) and Marblehead (2-0).

Molly Forrest, Wakefield — The senior accounted for four of the Warriors’ five goals in a 5-1 Middlesex win over Watertown, the team’s second win of the season. She also scored two goals in Wakefield’s first win, 3-2 over Arlington Catholic on Sept. 9.

Heidi Lawrence, King Philip — In a 6-0 Hockomock win over Sharon, the senior striker netted four goals and an assist. She had another two goals and two assists in a 5-0 win against North Attleborough. She has scored in all but two of KP’s nine games this season.

Emily Sandelli, Greater Lowell — Helping the Gryphons to two Commonwealth League victories, the senior netted three goals against Whittier and piled up five goals against Lowell Catholic.

Lauren Thomas can be reached at lauren.thomas@globe.com. Follow her @lauren_thomas30.

