Catch a men’s college hockey game this season, and you’ll likely see a future NHL player

There have been 61 first-round picks from the NCAA over the last eight NHL drafts (2016-23), compared with 35 over the previous eight (2008-15). Local teams have been benefitting from that shift. Six of the nine NCAA players selected in the first round in 2023 were from Hockey East, as well as 21 of the 69 taken over the full seven rounds .

Increasingly, more NHL hopefuls are taking the college route, with more than 30 percent of the league’s players coming from US schools, according to College Hockey Inc.

Advertisement

That’s not to say players choosing to compete in the NCAA before moving on to the professional level is new. Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo, a second-round pick of the Devils in 1993, played four seasons for the Terriers before embarking on a 15-year NHL career.

“I think it probably started creeping that way back then where you saw more and more guys playing in college and stepping right into the National Hockey League,” said Pandolfo. “I just think it’s a good path. I think guys don’t have to be in as much of a rush. They’ve got a little bit more runway than junior hockey. I think that certainly helps. I think they have a lot of time to develop off the ice, not only on the ice.”

One player who will be taking advantage of that time is BU defenseman Lane Hutson. After recording 15 goals and 33 assists to lead Hockey East in scoring as a freshman, the North Barrington, Ill., native is back with the Terriers and is one of the reasons why BU, fresh off its first trip to the Frozen Four since 2015, is ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls.

Advertisement

Hutson, selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2022 draft, is one of 14 players on the BU roster who have been drafted.

Among that group is Westwood native Jack Hughes, who was drafted in the second round by the Kings in 2022 and is in his first season with BU after two years at Northeastern. Freshman Tom Willander, a defenseman from Sweden, was selected by the Canucks in the first round last spring.

BU's Tom Willander pulled on a Canucks jersey at the NHL Draft in June. Bruce Bennett/Getty

And that does not include freshman Mack Celebrini, who at 17 was not eligible for the draft but is expected to be one of the top picks in 2024.

Boston College also has 14 drafted players on its roster. Cutter Gauthier is back after leading the Eagles as a freshman with 37 points on 16 goals and 21 assists. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native was the fifth selection of the 2022 draft by the Flyers.

The forward will be joined by an 11-member freshman class in which six players were selected in the 2023 draft, including three in the first round, beginning with Will Smith. The Lexington native one-upped Gauthier when the Sharks made him the fourth overall pick, the highest a BC player has ever been selected.

Four picks later, Amherst native Ryan Leonard went to the Capitals, while Gabe Perreault was selected by the Rangers with the 23rd pick. The trio skated on the same line for the US National Team Development Program. Whether that continues for the Eagles is yet to be determined.

Advertisement

“We’ve been experimenting with a few different combinations,” said BC coach Greg Brown, whose squad is ranked sixth in a few preseason polls. “Even my wife is asking if they’re going to play together.

“I’m sure there will be times when they play together, but it’s nice to have a veteran on your line too to start the year off.”

Six Harvard players signed NHL contracts after last season, but the Crimson still have 11 draftees on the roster and are expected to compete near the top of the ECAC. Junior defenseman Ian Moore, a Concord native who was selected in third round by the Ducks in 2020, was elected captain along with forward Zakary Karpa, a sixth-round pick of the Rangers in 2022.

At Northeastern, junior captain Justin Hryckowian (15 goals, 21 assists last season) figures to draw plenty of interest from NHL teams as an undrafted free agent whenever his time at Matthews Arena ends. Bridgewater native Cam Lund, a second-round pick of the Sharks in 2022, is back for his sophomore campaign with the Huskies.

Northeastern's Cam Lund (left) could be a Shark once his college days are over. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Merrimack finished second in Hockey East last season and reached the NCAA tournament before losing to eventual champion Quinnipiac. The Warriors figure to be in the mix again, with Lunenburg’s Alex Jefferies, selected by the Islanders in the fourth round in 2020, returning for his senior season after posting 14 goals and 27 assists as a junior. Matt Copponi, a junior from Mansfield, was picked by the Oilers in the seventh round in 2023.

Advertisement

Massachusetts has 13 draft picks as it looks to bounce back from last year’s ninth-place finish in Hockey East, including a pair of juniors drafted in 2021. Scott Morrow went to the Hurricanes in the second, and Ryan Ufko to the Predators in the fourth. They are considered two of the top defensemen in Hockey East, if not all of college hockey.

Walpole’s Ben Meehan may be the only drafted player on the UMass Lowell roster, having been selected by the Kings in the fifth round in 2020, but the senior captain and six of his teammates attended NHL development camps over the summer. Sophomore Owen Fowler, a Tewksbury native, participated in Devils camp.

Last season, Providence made a strong run in the conference tournament before losing to BU in overtime in the semifinals. The Friars have eight picks on their roster, including sophomore goalie Philip Svedebäck, a fourth-round selection of the Bruins in 2021.

Connecticut is coming off consecutive fourth-place finishes, which earned the Huskies a bye and home ice for the Hockey East quarterfinals. UConn has eight draft picks, with sophomore Matthew Wood becoming the highest-selected player in program history when the Predators chose him 15th last summer.

Not included on the list of draftees is Bridgewater native Jake Flynn, who is back for a fifth season and will serve as one of the captains. Last season, the Thayer Academy product formed one of UConn’s defensive pairings with Westwood’s Tom Messineo, who is back for his sophomore season.

Advertisement

Lincoln native Collin Graf will be back with Quinnipiac for his junior season. The first-team All-American notched 21 goals and 38 assists as a sophomore and drew interest from NHL teams, but he decided to return as the Bobcats look to defend their ECAC and national titles.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.