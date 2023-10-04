Patriots trading for cornerback J.C. Jackson in New England reunion

The Patriots are trading for cornerback J.C. Jackson, a league source confirmed Wednesday, reuniting the two parties after Jackson left New England for a monster contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

As a result of the deal, the Patriots and Chargers will swap late-round draft picks in 2025. New England’s sixth-rounder will go to L.A. in exchange for a seventh-rounder.

The move bolsters the Patriots’ cornerback depth, after rookie Christian Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday and remains out indefinitely. Veteran Jonathan Jones has also missed three straight games with an ankle injury, while Jack Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Jones (torn labrum) are on injured reserve. Jack Jones is eligible to return this week.