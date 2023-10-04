Jonathan Taylor back in running with Colts after injury and contract squabble

The All-Pro running back and 2021 NFL rushing champion was activated from the physically unable to perform list before a light, scaled-back practice, which gave Taylor his first real chance to take snaps with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson .

Now he must prove to the Indianapolis Colts coaches he can carry the workload Sunday against Tennessee.

Jonathan Taylor returned to the practice field Wednesday for his first workout in 10 months.

“It’s pretty simple just handing the ball off, knowing where to step,” Richardson said when asked how long it would take the two to get in sync. “It’s also learning the running back, learning how he wants the ball given to him, how he wants passes thrown to him. Maybe a couple days, maybe.”

The Colts are banking on a quick, seamless transition.

In the spring, Taylor started lobbying for a new contract with one more year on his rookie contract. Ultimately, the team gave him permission to find a trade partner. Nothing worked.

Taylor did not speak to reporters Wednesday before or after practicing for the first time since going on injured reserve Dec. 20. He then missed all of the team’s offseason workouts following ankle surgery, spent all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list with lingering pain in the ankle, and opened the regular season still on PUP.

So on the first day he could be activated, Indianapolis wasted no time making its move. First-year coach Shane Steichen expects Taylor to catch up quickly.

“He’s heard it all, so taking his notes, getting ready,” Steichen said. “Anytime you sign a player — you sign players on Wednesday that start on Sunday.”

Kupp practices, return appears to be imminent

Cooper Kupp was back on the practice field with the Los Angeles Rams after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Super Bowl 56 MVP entered the 21-day window for activation from injured reserve along with rookie linebacker Ochaun Mathis (knee), who also hasn’t played this season. Kupp strained his hamstring early in training camp and aggravated it in late August.

“(Kupp) has put in a lot of work behind the scenes to be able to rehab and get himself to where he’s feeling good,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He said he’s feeling really good. I trust him. He’s a guy that really knows his body really well, a very experienced player. We want to be smart as we ramp up his workload.”

Kupp began this season on the injured list after also missing the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury, but his return for his first game since last Nov. 13 appears to be imminent. Although Kupp was listed as being limited in practice on the Rams’ official injury report, McVay corrected himself after reading the list during his news conference.

“He’s going to go through practice today and we’re going to see exactly what that looks like,” McVay said. “It says limited. He’s not going to be limited.”

Kupp’s absence hasn’t been a crushing blow so far to the Rams, whose 1,229 yards passing are the second most in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is having an outstanding season, and rookie Puka Nacua improbably has become one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in Kupp’s place. Tutu Atwell also has stepped up impressively in Kupp’s absence, catching 22 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown.

Stafford is expected to play Sunday despite being slowed by a hip injury while leading the Rams to a road victory over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend.

Browns GM clarifies Watson stance

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said it was “a very easy decision” — made by several people — to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson against Baltimore because he was unable to throw effectively. Watson was sidelined Sunday by a bruised right shoulder and the Browns were trounced 28-3 by the Ravens, who intercepted rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson three times and sacked him four times in his NFL debut.

During his bye week news conference Wednesday, Berry also tried to clarify what led to the decision for Watson to be one of Cleveland’s inactive players. There had been some conflicting, confusing comments about who ultimately made the call.

“We were optimistic that he would play. He was optimistic that he would play,” Berry said. “When we got out on Sunday and when we took him through the pregame workout, it became obvious to all of us that he couldn’t throw or drive the ball well enough to perform in the game. It just wasn’t at a level where we felt comfortable that he could ultimately perform the duties of his position.”

Watson is expected to be back for an Oct. 15 game against San Francisco.

Jaguars welcome trio to practice

Veteran left tackle Cam Robinson and wide receiver Zay Jones returned to practice in England for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson is back after a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers, and Jones has missed the past two games because of a knee injury.

On Sunday, the Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills in the second of back-to-back games in London for coach Doug Pederson’s team.

Dawuane Smoot also returned to practice. The veteran edge rusher sustained a torn Achilles tendon last December and started the season on the physically unable to perform list. The Jags opened a 21-day practice period to assess his progress.

Denvers send Gregory packing

The Denver Broncos decided to part ways with pass rusher Randy Gregory. The release comes just 18 months after Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included a $14 million salary this season, $10.9 million of which he is still due.

Gregory proved an ill fit on Payton’s roster and he was benched last week in favor of second-year pro Nik Bonitto. Also, the Broncos are expecting pass rushers Baron Browning (knee) and Frank Clark (hip) back on the field soon.







