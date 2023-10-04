National-team experience makes Megan Carter an ideal leader for Northeastern women’s hockey

Carter, a graduate student defender, has national team experience for Canada, which helps her set the pace for the Huskies. She knows how the best-of-the-best practice, and is happy to bring it to Matthews Arena.

When the Northeastern women’s hockey team saw its high-scoring trifecta of Alina Mueller , Chloe Aurard , and Maureen Murphy depart this offseason, it needed a player who could keep the intensity of practices at the same high level that has led the Huskies to the last three Frozen Fours and six Hockey East titles.

“I look up to Alina and I really want to continue that environment on the ice,” said Carter, 22. “For me personally, I think that just looks like being detail-oriented. I communicate with the younger players, and make sure they know what’s going on so that we can execute different drills and play fast all the time.”

“Maple Leaf Meg” (a term used by the Huskies’ social media accounts) spent early September at Canada’s national team camp, the only Hockey East player to earn an invite. Carter first got the chance to play with the senior national team last December.

“This camp in particular, I liked learning some new systems that they’re trying to implement this year,” said the Ontario native. “There’s takeaways from camp that I can keep implementing into my game and that I can bring back to Northeastern to make this team better.”

The reigning Hockey East Best Defender, Carter has 63 career points, including two assists so far this season for the 3-1 Huskies. Her steadiness as a defender has made her a quiet, but key, part of the team’s success over the last four seasons.

“My consistency is probably my biggest asset,” said Carter. “I like to be a player that my teammates can rely on and that my coaches can rely on. They know what to expect out of me in any situation that they put me in.”

Carter isn’t just reliable on the ice. She is just as successful as a student and on-campus leader. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology this offseason with a 4.0 GPA, while doing two co-ops at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is now pursuing a Master of Science in Human Movement and Rehabilitation Science.

Carter also serves as Northeastern’s Student Athlete Advisory Council president, a culmination of years of involvement in the group. It is not a position Division 1 hockey players usually pursue because of the length of their season, but Carter was not deterred. She hopes that serves as an example for others.

“I think it really just shows other student-athletes that they can do whatever they set their mind to,” said Carter. “You’re not limited to just being a hockey player at this school.”

Carter intends on attending medical school to study sports medicine after pursuing a career in the soon-to-launch PWHL. A career in medicine and her time as Northeastern’s captain both speak to one of her overarching values.

“I love working with people,” said Carter. “I love helping people.”

Aiming high at Saint Anselm

It’s only Saint Anselm’s third season playing a Division 1 schedule, but senior captain Maddy McCaffery thinks her team’s growth is apparent.

“Comparing us to our first out-of-conference games our freshman year to now, we have been able to handle them a lot more competitively and stick with some of these teams who are these well-established D1 programs,” said the forward and Weymouth native. “I think every year our team is improving and competing harder, and it’s exciting to see.”

Saint Anselm (0-2) competes in the six-year-old New England Women’s Hockey Alliance and has made it to the league’s title game the last two seasons. Last March, the Hawks lost the championship to LIU. It was a tough loss for McCaffrey, and it has made November’s matchup against the Sharks one she is looking toward.

“Losing to them last year in the championship by two goals was a little bit of a dagger,” said the Thayer Academy graduate. “We had such a great season and such a great playoffs, that to lose to them definitely hurt a little bit. So that sting is still there for sure.”

McCaffrey hopes her senior campaign includes the team’s first berth in the NCAA Division 1 tournament. Even if it doesn’t, she sees it in the near future.

“I’m excited for the next couple of years, even though I’m not going to be a part of it anymore,” said McCaffrey. “To be able to look back and say I was a part of their first steps into the D1 world and to see where they’re going to be in a few years, it’s going to be super exciting.”

A test ahead for BC

Boston College travels to Wisconsin this week for a series against the defending national champions. It is the first time the Eagles have faced the No. 1 Badgers since Nov. 30, 2019 … Northeastern and Boston University kick off Hockey East play with a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday. Though the No. 5/7 Huskies are favored, the Terriers showed some much-needed scoring in their 5-2 exhibition victory over McGill this past Saturday.

