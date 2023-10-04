Patriots players live in fear of the dreaded Bill Belichick pop quiz

“It can happen anytime, at any point during the day,” said defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. “He could be going over the regular schedule, and all of a sudden, he could be like, ‘Hey, Wise. What’s this?’ And then, we have to answer it.

FOXBOROUGH — You have to be ready, as soon as you hit the players’ entrance at Gillette Stadium. Always . Because you never know when you’re going to be hit with a question from Bill Belichick on football, history, holidays, or just about anything else the coach deems relevant to the week.

The quizzes from the coach can come at any time, although most are delivered early in the week in meetings as prep work starts on the upcoming opponent. Belichick will call on you in a meeting and he’ll expect an answer, regardless of the subject.

“I remember when I was a rookie and we were doing virtual meetings, and he asked me a question — it kind of caught me off-guard,” said linebacker Anfernee Jennings. “It wasn’t even a football question. There was a holiday coming up, and he was asking me where does the holiday come from and what did it mean. I just gave him something.”

“He does catch people off-guard,” said Wise. “He definitely caught me before. My rookie year, he asked me about a quote on the wall somewhere here in the building. I had to go, leave the meeting room, find that quote, and then come back to him. I had to go and do it in the middle of the meeting.”

“I’m at about 90 percent, for the most part, on most of the questions that he asks me,” said linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. “I just remember one time, I [forget] who we were playing, and he asked me the name of the backup long snapper. I honestly didn’t know the answer.”

Most of the time, there’s a specific focus on players who will be lined up opposite you that week; wide receivers will be quizzed about defensive backs, offensive linemen asked about defensive linemen, and so on. Players say that, provided you stay on top of things over the course of the week, you’ll be OK.

“The more you know about your opponent, the better you’ll be able to play,” said safety Jabrill Peppers.

But that doesn’t mean Belichick won’t deliver a curveball when it comes to personnel. One ex-player described being asked about a defensive opponent. Despite hours of study, he was still stumped when Belichick called on him in the meeting that morning to identify one member of the secondary who could be lined up across from him. Turns out, the opponent had added a guy hours before the meeting.

Other former players can recall uncomfortable moments when Belichick calls on someone in front of the entire team and there’s a silence that seems to last … forever.

“You don’t want to be that guy,” said one ex-player.

Position coaches have been known to provide extra help. After all, it reflects badly on them if one of their guys doesn’t have the latest intel.

“We get kind of debriefed by the position coaches early on in the week, so when those questions do come up, you aren’t stumbling over your own words in the meeting in front of everybody,” said special teamer Brenden Schooler.

“Your coaches try and help you out; they’re like, ‘Hey, this is what they’re doing in this phase of the game, offense, defense, and special teams. These are the kickers, these are the holders.’ Whatever it is. So when he does ask you, ‘Who’s this? Who’s that?’ you’re able to answer it.”

In the end, each player understands the goal is not to embarrass or shame you. Instead, it’s an attempt to get each man on the roster to understand the challenge that lies ahead.

“He’s not up there purposefully trying to stump anybody,” Schooler said. “He just wants to make sure you know what you’re doing and who you’re going against. That’s the main reason.”

“They’re pretty much about keeping you on their toes,” Wise said. “Making sure everyone is alert, and knowing everything about the team that you need to know. It gets everybody locked in and prepared to play.”

And if you’re not on your toes?

“He’ll allude to it early in the week,” said Peppers, “like ‘You guys better know what you need to know the next time you come in here. It’ll behoove you to know what you need to know.’ I always know what I need to know. That’s just me, though.

“It’s just when he doesn’t allude to it and then he asks questions, that’s the most difficult. But if he gets up there and tells you Monday, before we watch the film, you better know what you need to know about our next opponent, you better get in that book and study. Or you’ll pay the price.”

