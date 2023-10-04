A closer look at the questions hovering over the Red Sox’ search for a new baseball boss

The search will require candidates to get clarity from the Sox, and the team to take stock of its own strengths and weaknesses.

Across the industry, there’s fascination about the type of candidates the Sox will pursue, the nature of the job, and how the Sox are run. Team president/CEO Sam Kennedy promised a “robust” process that will feature interviews of both internal and external candidates and he said there’s not a “predetermined set of qualifications.”

There is no LinkedIn posting announcing the Red Sox’ search for a new head of baseball operations. Perhaps that’s just as well.

According to several industry sources, many potential candidates outside the organization see the job of replacing Chaim Bloom as a well-positioned opportunity to win, yet one that comes with unavoidable questions and in many cases reservations.

As was the case in the search that led the Sox to Bloom in 2019, it’s expected that some people on the list of candidates will decline to interview. The Sox accept that — even as Kennedy sounds a combative note about those who would pass on the opportunity.

Chaim Bloom answered the call from the Red Sox in 2019 and lasted less than four years in the job. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“This is the Boston Red Sox,” he said. “If you want to run a baseball organization, this is where you want to be. You want to be in Boston. Why? Because it matters here more than anywhere else.

“So, if you’re not up for that challenge, thanks but no thanks.”

The matter of whether candidates are “up for that challenge” might rely on answers to specific questions. Among them:

▪ What is success?

Three straight heads of baseball operations — Ben Cherington (2011-15), Dave Dombrowski (2015-19), and Bloom (2019-23) — have lasted just four years.

Cherington and Dombrowski found little security in winning World Series early in their tenures. Bloom found none in his efforts to do the dirty work of turning over the roster and modernizing the development infrastructure, getting ousted just before an offseason in which the Sox seem likely to shift to more aggressive roster-building.

That turnover will give candidates pause. Kennedy understands that.

“We’d spend a lot of time going through year by year, personnel move by personnel move, whatever it takes, to explain with candor and honesty about every single thing that’s happened here since 2002,” said Kennedy.

All the same, several executives perceive that Bloom and Dombrowski were fired after doing exactly what they were hired to do.

As such, candidates surely would like to know how the owners define success. Is it sustainable, perennial contention? Is it championships? Both?

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy has some significant questions both to ask and answer in this search. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“The standards here are incredibly high, and winning games at the major league level, putting yourself in a position to be busy in October, is the goal,” said Kennedy. “That said, we think that you can also build a sustainable organization at the minor league level at the same time.”

In other words: The goalposts are narrow — and in the eyes of some, they have a tendency to move.

It’s worth repeating: There is industry consensus that the Sox can contend in the near term with a strong base of young talent, modernized infrastructure, and potentially significant payroll. That’s appealing.

But there’s plenty of sentiment that Bloom’s successor must realize that there are no guarantees of longevity in the position.

▪ Who’s the boss?

While Kennedy suggested the new leader will have considerable freedom to shape the baseball operations department, there are obvious limits.

In contrast to the Mets, who gave new president of baseball operations David Stearns carte blanche to replace incumbent manager Buck Showlater, Alex Cora has been announced as the Red Sox manager in 2024. Moreover, he’ll be part of the hiring process.

“I think that’s a very attractive part of Boston and coming to this organization,” Kennedy said of Cora.

In some respects, that’s very true. Cora is widely seen as a top manager.

That said, his tremendous relationships throughout the organization and long-term interest in a front office career (not an immediate turn; Cora said Monday he believes he can be impactful as a manager beyond 2024) have caught the attention of potential candidates. Will Cora report to the new head of baseball operations or will that person be partly or fully beholden to Cora?

“It’s the elephant in the room,” said one executive.

The new boss has to understand that manager Alex Cora comes with the job. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Additionally, if the Sox hire someone from outside the organization, the new person will inherit a senior leadership team of assistant general managers as well as executive and senior vice presidents that have been together with the Red Sox in many cases for 15-20 years.

That has been and can be a strength. Assistant GMs Eddie Romero and Raquel Ferreira, executive VP Brian O’Halloran, and others have been part of championships built under Theo Epstein, Bloom, and Dombrowski. They’ve been adaptable to different personalities and offered stability through change.

Yet around the game, some wonder whether the Sox need to add more top-level decision-makers from outside the organization to provide fresh perspective. Is there too much continuity? Does that impede adaptability in pursuit of sustained success?

▪ Are you experienced? Does it matter?

For a team looking to win immediately, experience as a No. 1 in an organization has obvious appeal.

Knowing the dimensions of a job and having expertise as a deal-maker can reduce on-the-job training and offer greater clarity in roster-building. Four of the last seven World Series were won by veteran heads of baseball operations who had already led another organization.

Moreover, there can be considerable value to an outsider’s perspective. The last eight titles were won by teams overseen by external hires.

But 17 of the 18 titles won from 1998 through 2015 were by first-time heads of baseball operations, with the majority of those coming within the first four years of assuming that role.

Of those 17, 13 were won by decision-makers who were promoted from within an organization. Epstein and Cherington were promoted to be first-time GMs who won with the Sox in their second seasons in charge.

Certainly, there’s value to fresh eyes. But it can also be a considerable strength to know the inner workings of a complex, sprawling organization.

▪ What do the Red Sox value?

In recent years, the push to advance data-driven development and hire dozens of analysts has led to scouts and traditional minor league instructors feeling that their voices have been marginalized. Will the Sox continue to lean in that direction or seek more balance? Do they want to focus on unrealized potential and upside based on metrics or will there be greater emphasis on actual performance?

“You can look under the hood,” said one evaluator. “But you can also look at the windshield.”

A search involving external candidates affords an organization the opportunity to gain insight into its industry standing. Kennedy vowed to use this search as a means of getting a fuller picture of the organization — which, in turn, will affect whom the Sox hire and the role or roles they’re trying to fill.

“I think it’s important that we conduct a robust search to hear different views, different opinions, different perspectives on areas that the Red Sox organization has excelled in and areas where we’ve fallen short, so we can improve on those areas,” said Kennedy.

Across the industry, how the Sox approach that search will remain the subject of fascination.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.