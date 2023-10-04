Revolution blow chance to move up in standings, lose first game at home on late goal by Crew

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution had a chance to move into third place in the Eastern Conference Wednesday night. But New England surrendered a late goal in falling, 2-1, to the Columbus Crew in its first home defeat of the season

The Revolution (14-7-10, 52 points) have three games remaining — one at home, where they have compiled an 11-1-4 mark — as they jostle for playoff position.

Columbus (15-9-8, 53 points) snapped a six-game (0-1-5) winless streak against New England as it vaulted into fourth place in the East.