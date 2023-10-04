Revolution blow chance to move up in standings, lose first game at home on late goal by Crew

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution had a chance to move into third place in the Eastern Conference Wednesday night. But New England surrendered a late goal in falling, 2-1, to the Columbus Crew in its first home defeat of the season
The Revolution (14-7-10, 52 points) have three games remaining — one at home, where they have compiled an 11-1-4 mark — as they jostle for playoff position.
Columbus (15-9-8, 53 points) snapped a six-game (0-1-5) winless streak against New England as it vaulted into fourth place in the East.
Diego Rossi opened the scoring, finishing an Alexandru Matan layoff in the 20th minute. The sequence was set up as Carles Gil lost possession in the penalty arc, Aidan Morris starting a counterattack by finding Matan on the left.
Advertisement
Tomas Chancalay equalized off a Gil-DeJuan Jones combination in the 48th minute. Chancalay started the move, holding possession in the center circle, then timed his run before finishing off a half volley from the top of the penalty area.
Malte Amundsen broke the deadlock, finishing a corner kick at the back post in the 86th minute.
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.