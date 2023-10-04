In summer radio ratings, The Sports Hub remains in top spot; WEEI’s morning show makes gain

In the summer Nielsen Audio ratings, 98.5 The Sports Hub remained in the top spot overall and in mornings, midday, and afternoons, but one WEEI program made notable headway.

The Sports Hub finished first overall from the period of June 22 to September 13 in the men 25-54 demographic with a 12.6 share. WEEI was fourth (6.2). Last summer, The Sports Hub was first (17.3), while WEEI was tied for fifth (4.9).

In morning drive (6-10 a.m), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” program finished first (15.3), but WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” made a significant leap, finishing second (11.6). A summer ago, T&R had a huge 24.2 share, while Hill’s show was seventh (5.2).